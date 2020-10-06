NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference announced Monday that the 2020 football championship game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 19. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2, and a time for the game will be announced at a later date.
The championship game, previously scheduled for Dec. 5, will feature the East Division and West Division champions.
