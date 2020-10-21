BOONE — The Sun Belt Conference recognized the academic excellence of 330 student-athletes from App State on Thursday, marking the highest total in the league.
The Sun Belt’s Commissioner’s List included 184 student-athletes from App State, and 146 more were named to the league’s Honor Roll.
The Commissioner’s List honors student-athletes who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better during the 2019-20 academic year, and the Honor Roll recognizes those student-athletes who maintained a GPA between 3.0 and 3.49 for the academic year.
App State was one of two programs to record a 3.0 cumulative GPA or better for every one of its programs during the 2019-20 academic year, and it ranked third in the Sun Belt with an athletics program average GPA of 3.42.
The Mountaineers posted a school-record 3.59 GPA for all student-athletes during the spring semester in 2020. The cumulative GPA for all student-athletes currently sits at 3.25, setting another school record.
App State tied for first in the Sun Belt Conference with 10 teams that achieved a perfect 1,000 single-year APR score in the latest recorded cycle, while leading the league and setting a school record with five teams receiving Public Recognition Awards from the NCAA.
