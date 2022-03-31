NEW ORLEANS — Christmas came early for the Sun Belt Conference when Marshall, Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion brokered a deal to leave Conference USA early, the schools and CUSA announced on Tuesday, March 29.
“Conference USA, Marshall University, Old Dominion University, and the University of Southern Mississippi have reached a resolution that allows the schools to withdraw as members at the end of the academic year," the joint statement read. "Conference USA will move forward into the 2022-23 academic year with 11 members. The Universities will compete as members of the Sun Belt Conference.”
The three schools announced their intentions to join the Sun Belt in October, with the plan to be full members no later than July 1, 2023. In response, CUSA scheduled the additions of Jacksonville State, Liberty University, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State as replacements.
Amid reports in January that the three departing schools were looking to make the jump as soon as possible, CUSA stated they "fully (expected) everyone to follow our bylaws and honor their contractual obligations through the 2022-23 academic year." The CUSA bylaws state that at least 14 months of notice must be given for a school to leave.
However, the aims of the schools became clear on Feb. 15, when the schools each announced their intentions to leave the conference early and join the Sun Belt for the 2022-23 school year. Within two weeks of the announcement, each of the schools had filed separate lawsuits against CUSA, seeking a temporary restraining order without arbitration that would let them leave the conference.
While the dispute was going on, schools began to release their schedules for the 2022 fall seasons. Members of both conferences released schedules that included Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss listed as conference opponents.
When Appalachian State released their football schedule on March 1, it included Marshall and Old Dominion as in-conference opponents. Following Tuesday's announcement, CUSA schools had to release new, updated schedules that omitted the departing members.
Also joining the Sun Belt will be James Madison, who moved up from the Football Championship Subdivision — the same level where the Appalachian State Mountaineers won three national championships — to the Football Bowl Subdivision. Like the other three additions, JMU initially announced they would join by July 1, 2023, but have since confirmed they will be joining before the 2022-23 year.
Both of the Sun Belt schools that do not have football programs — Arkansas-Little Rock and Texas-Arlington — announced their planned departures in December and January. Little Rock will be heading to the Ohio Valley Conference while UTA will rejoin the Western Athletic Conference, leaving the Sun Belt with a healthy 14 members on July 1.
