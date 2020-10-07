NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Sun Belt Conference has announced the conference schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
The mens conference slate will feature 18 total games, with nine coming in Boone and nine on the road. The women’s team will play a 16-game schedule with App State playing eight home games and eight away games.
App State’s mens team opens the Sun Belt schedule with five of its first seven contests at home. Conference play officially begins on Dec. 31 when the Mountaineers welcome Georgia State to the Holmes Center. Georgia Southern then pays a visit to the High Country on Jan. 2
Following road contests at Arkansas State (Jan. 7) and Little Rock (Jan. 9), the men’s team will return to Boone for three straight home games. App State hosts South Alabama on Jan. 14, Troy on Jan. 16 and Coastal Carolina on Jan. 18. The Mountaineers have a quick turnaround and head right back on the road for three straight games at Louisiana on Jan. 21, ULM on Jan. 23 and Coastal Carolina on Jan. 30.
In February, App State men’s team will host UT Arlington on Feb. 4 and Texas State on Feb. 6. Both contests will be doubleheaders with the women’s program. The Black and Gold return to the road the following weekend, playing at South Alabama (Feb. 11) and Troy (Feb. 13).
The men’s team return to the Holmes Center for their final two home contests of the season versus Arkansas State on Feb. 18 and Little Rock on Feb. 20. App State concludes the regular season the following weekend in Georgia at Georgia State (Feb. 25) and Georgia Southern (Feb. 27).
The conference slate for the women’s team begins on New Year’s Eve where the Mountaineers will travel to the Peach State to face Georgia State on Thursday, Dec. 31 before facing Georgia Southern two days later on Jan. 2.
Five days later, App State’s women’s team hosts Louisiana on Jan. 7 and ULM on Jan. 9. A trip to Arkansas follows when the Black and Gold takes on Arkansas State (Jan. 14) and a rematch of last season’s Sun Belt Tournament matchup against Little Rock (Jan. 16).
Appalachian will then start a stretch of five straight home games beginning on Thursday, Jan. 21 against South Alabama. Troy visits the High Country that Saturday to close out the weekend. After a Thursday bye, App State women’s team will face Coastal Carolina on Jan. 30 followed by contests against UTA on Thursday, Feb. 4 and Texas State on Saturday, Feb. 6 to round out the homestand.
Three straight road games await the Apps after a second bye with Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 13, Troy on Thursday, Feb. 18 and South Alabama (Feb. 20) for the final road game of the regular season. The women’s team ends the regular season at Holmes against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Feb. 25 and Georgia State two days later.
After a six-year run in New Orleans, the Sun Belt Tournament is heading to Pensacola, Fla., where play will begin for both the women and men’s programs on Friday, Mar. 5. Games will be played at the Pensacola Bay Center and Pensacola State College on Friday (first-round), Saturday (quarterfinals), Sunday (semi-finals) and finals on Monday, Mar. 8.
Times of all contests will be announced at a later date. Information regarding season and single game tickets will be released at a later date. Due to COVID-19, the schedule remains fluid. All dates and times, when announced, are subject to change.
