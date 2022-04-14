BOONE — While the Sun Belt Conference has announced that men’s soccer will return to the league’s landscape in the fall, Appalachian State will not be one of the nine schools competing.
The conference announced the sport’s return on Wednesday, April 6, after shuttering the sport after the 2020 season. Men’s soccer was a supported sport at the inception of the conference in 1976 until 1995, before being brought back from 2014-2020. The announcement comes after the additions of James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion to the conference.
All three will bring men’s soccer programs to the table, joining already established conference members Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State. Rounding out the league will be affiliate members Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia.
“These elite programs will lend instant credibility and help establish the Sun Belt as one of the nation’s premier men’s collegiate soccer conferences,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “They each bring their unique traditions and histories of excellence. We welcome them and look forward to a bright future on the pitch.”
Gill was not far off with his assessment of the league’s potential in men’s soccer.
The nine teams have combined for more than 100 NCAA Tournament appearances in their histories. Marshall claimed the 2020 NCAA Championship, becoming the first unseeded team to accomplish the feat in nearly 15 years and South Carolina is one of just 24 programs all-time to make 20 or more NCAA Tournament appearances, finishing as national runners-up in 1993.
However, when the teams take to the pitch, the school formerly represented by the NCAA’s all-time goals leader will not be joining the party.
The Mountaineers’ program was shuttered in May, 2020, when the athletic department was working to reduce spending in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also shut down were men’s tennis and men’s indoor track and field, leaving ASU with 17 athletic programs.
At a media availability in February, App State Athletic Director Doug Gillin noted the department was focusing on sustainability with its remaining programs.
“We came out of the pandemic trying to just get our arms around the 17 (programs) that we have,” Gillin said. “The best way I can say it is there’s not plans today to reinstate any of our sports. We’re trying to figure out how we can fund fully — not just scholarships but operational facilities, etcetera — the 17 that we have.”
Following the announced return of the conference’s support for men’s soccer, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications Joey Jones confirmed that ASU still had “no plans” to bring the program back.
