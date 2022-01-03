NEW ORLEANS — Amid an ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sun Belt Conference has had to reevaluate its plans for the conference basketball seasons, which started on Thursday, Dec. 30.
The day before conference play was set to begin, the conference announced modified protocols for whether games would be played and the plans for the Sun Belt Tournaments.
Per the new rules, teams must meet a minimum threshold to compete of seven student-athletes and one, full-time coach before they can play. If they meet the threshold, the team is required to compete, while teams under the threshold can opt in or out of the game.
Should a game be unplayable due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be recorded as a no-contest, canceled and not rescheduled.
Meanwhile, Sun Belt Tournament seeding has also been changed to reflect the situation.
Teams will be required to play a minimum of 80 percent of the average number of conference games played in order to be seeded on winning percentage.
Teams falling below the 80 percent threshold will be seeded at the bottom of the championship bracket with overall conference winning percentage — among the teams that fall below the threshold — being used to determine their seed for the tournament.
Only a day after announcing the scheduling changes, the Sun Belt also announced new isolation and quarantine protocols.
Per the new protocols, isolation will begin with a positive test or the start of symptoms. Individuals who test positive for the virus, but are vaccinated, are required to isolate for five days.
"After day five, individuals are required to wear a mask but can begin their institution’s return to play protocols while remaining isolated if their symptoms have resolved," the conference stated in its announcement. "On days six and seven, individuals can practice with the team as long as they are masked while practicing. If they are unable to stay in a mask during team practice, they are permitted to practice without a mask on an individual basis or one on one with a coach or athletics trainer who is masked. After day seven, the individual may compete as long as they have successfully completed all return to play protocols and the institution has cleared them for competition."
For unvaccinated individuals, they will also isolate for five days, but upon their return will be limited to the one-on-one situations with a masked trainer or coach. After 10 days and having followed protocols, they may compete with clearance from their institution.
The Appalachian State women's basketball team has already felt the imapcts the new rules, with both of their opening games — a Dec. 29 matchup with South Alabama and a Jan. 1 game against Troy — being canceled and ruled as no-contests due to COVID-19 and injury issues.
