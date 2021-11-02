NEW ORLEANS — As college athletic conferences around the country realign, the Sun Belt Conference is getting bigger after announcing the additions of the Marshall University, the University of Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion University.
Southern Miss was the first to get announced with a press conference in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said the decision to invite Southern Miss was an easy decision for the conference, pointing to the competitiveness of their programs, academics and geographic location.
“Membership in the Sun Belt Conference is an exciting opportunity for the University of Southern Mississippi, for our student-athletes, for our alumni and fans and for the university’s host communities,” said University President Rodney D. Bennett. “This move will allow Southern Miss student-athletes to compete in what is fast-becoming the best Group of Five conference in the country and will provide greater visibility for the University’s championship athletics programs.”
Southern Miss would be the only school in the conference with a winning record in football against Appalachian State. As of the 2021 season, the Golden Eagles have a 2-0 record against the Mountaineers, with the most recent game happening in 2014. Their first matchup was in a 1937 bowl game, where Southern Miss won 7-0 to end the Mountaineers’ season at 8-1-1.
Neither game was played in Boone, but there was a game scheduled for Sept. 15, 2018, at Kidd Brewer Stadium that was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.
Gill said during the press conference that it was “safe to say we are not done expanding the conference,” and the next day showed what he meant. The day after announcing the Southern Miss move, the Sun Belt dropped another bombshell by adding Old Dominion.
“Joining the Sun Belt Conference is a game-changer for Old Dominion University and our athletic program. We are excited about the expanded opportunities and limitless possibilities now and well into the future,” said ODU President Brian Hemphill. “We look forward to the lasting and meaningful partnerships that will develop as we spotlight the incredible talent and hard work of our student-athletes.”
Old Dominion brings to the conference its fifth-largest enrollment, second-most endowment and an athletics history that includes a women’s basketball championship in 1985 and nine field hockey titles — tied with North Carolina for the most in NCAA history.
When Old Dominion joins the Sun Belt, it will be a return for the Monarchs, who were members of the conference from 1982 until their departure for the Colonial Athletic Conference in 1991.
Unlike Southern Miss, Old Dominion does not bring with it a history of football success against the Mountaineers, with App State defeating the Monarchs twice in the schools’ only two meetings.
The next penny to drop was Marshall, who announced on Friday, Oct. 29, that they will also join the ambitious Sun Belt expansion.
“Today we welcome Marshall University to the Sun Belt Conference. This is another big day for our conference,” said Keith Gill, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner. “Marshall’s football tradition and passionate fans bring a strong presence to the Sun Belt. Their natural rivals are in our footprint and make our East Division even more competitive than it already was.”
The Mountaineers and the Thundering Herd have a long history, having met in football 34 times since 1977. The two were both Southern Conference foes from 1976 to 1997, and will soon find themselves together again.
App State currently leads the series 15-9 and their most recent battle was a 31-30 App State win earlier in the 2021 season in Boone. After the game, Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark said the rivalry was good for the schools and college football, adding it should be played every year.
The schools are set to join the Sun Belt by no later than July 1, 2023 and leave behind Conference USA, a “Group of Five” conference considered on the same level as the Sun Belt.
The moves are just three of many realignments that have come in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma’s planned move from the Big 12 Conference to the SEC, announced in July 2020. After the Longhorns and Sooners announced their move, the Big 12 responded by raiding Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida from the AAC.
After losing three members, the AAC announced the addition of six C-USA members — Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, Alabama-Birmingham and Texas-San Antonio.
With Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion departing, C-USA is left with Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Texas-El Paso and Western Kentucky as full members. The conference does list Sun Belt schools Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Louisiana-Monroe and SEC schools Kentucky and South Carolina as affiliate members — schools primarily in another conference that has a sports program in another conference.
As of presstime, C-USA has not announced any moves to replace its leaving members.
While the Sun Belt is currently slated to have 15 members within the next two years, it may not be done expanding. The same day that the Marshall move was revealed, James Madison University’s Board of Visitors — the school’s governing board — voted to approve a move to the Sun Belt.
“This morning was an important step as JMU moves forward in its consideration and evaluation of an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference,” the university said in a statement. “We are pleased by the vote of the Board of Visitors’ Executive Committee and look forward to the next steps of the process with the Virginia General Assembly’s Athletics Commission. While the excitement and anticipation builds throughout the JMU community, it is important to follow all required processes and we are thankful for the support.”
In football, the Dukes are members of the Football Championship Subdivision — the same level where the Mountaineers won three national championships — and would need to move to the Football Bowl Subdivision to join the Sun Belt.
JMU has established itself as an FCS powerhouse since 2000. Since the start of the 2004 season, the Dukes have won two FCS national championships, played in 12 FCS playoff tournaments and finished six season sin the top-five of the national rankings. During their shared time in the FCS, the Mountaineers and the Dukes faced off 16 times between 1980 and 2008, with App winning 12 times.
As of publication, however, JMU’s move is still in the early stages.
Slowing the process is Virginia House Bill 1897, which requires all public universities to get state approval before making a move such as going from FCS to FBS. The Virginia General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission, the committee that could approve the move, is scheduled to meet on Friday, Nov. 5.
