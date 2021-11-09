BOONE — Appalachian State women’s soccer head coach Sarah Strickland will leave her post and move to another role within the athletics department, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Tuesday, Nov. 9.
“We thank Sarah for her hard work and leadership over the last 12 years,” Gillin said. “Our vision for the App State women’s soccer program is to annually compete for a conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. We will conduct a national search to find the best leader to accomplish that vision.”
Strickland has a career record of 88-111-28 as App State’s head coach since 2010. The Mountaineers went 7-11-1 this season.
“It has been an incredible honor leading the women’s soccer program over the past 12 years,” Strickland said. “Never a day went by that I took for granted the opportunity entrusted to me to mentor young women and serve both our university and our community. I will forever cherish the memories that I have with these amazing women on and off the field. I am excited about transitioning into a new role within the athletics department and look forward to connecting with many campus leaders and members of the community to engage our fan base and serve our community.”
App State will immediately commence a national search for the next leader of the women’s soccer program.
