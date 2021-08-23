BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College Associate Athletic Director and Healthcare Administrator Rita Smith announced the hiring of Cameron Strawderman as an athletic trainer on Tuesday, Aug. 17, to work primarily with the women's soccer, men's volleyball and women's lacrosse teams, while also providing support for Lees-McRae's other varsity programs.
"We are excited to welcome Cameron to our athletic training staff," Smith said. "He comes to us from the University of Charleston, where he received his undergraduate degree and then worked with Lees-McRae alumnus Michael Nyquist. Cameron will be a great fit for our staff. He has worked with numerous sports and will serve as the athletic trainer of a variety of our varsity programs."
Strawderman joins the Bobcats as a former employee in the Athletic Training Department at the NCAA Division II University of Charleston, where he worked with a wide variety of varsity sports. In addition to working with the women's soccer, men's and women's basketball, men's volleyball, men's and women's track & field and women's lacrosse teams, Strawderman also brings experience working at the NCAA Division II Men's Soccer Tournament and Mountain East Conference Women's Tennis Tournament.
"I would like to thank Rita Smith and Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail for the opportunity to work with the athletic teams of Lees-McRae and join the Lees-McRae family," Strawderman said. "I look forward to getting to know the student-athletes and help them through the various issues and injuries that arise as a collegiate athlete."
Before his experience with the University of Charleston, Strawderman served as a graduate assistant athletic trainer for Avella High and Middle Schools through the California University of Pennsylvania, while also earning his Master of Science in Performance Enhancement and Injury Prevention. Strawderman also earned his Bachelor's degree in athletic training from the University of Charleston.
