BOONE — App State women's basketball senior guard Pre Stanley has signed a training camp contract with the Washington Mystics of the WNBA.
The Mystics have been one of the more successful franchises in recent memory with a pair of trips to the WNBA Finals in the past three years, highlighted by a championship in 2019.
Stanley is the first player in program history to receive a WNBA Training Camp invite.
"Pre has truly made an impact over her four years at App State," Mountaineers Head Coach Angel Elderkin said. "Her growth both on and off the court is one of the reasons why she has a great opportunity in front of her. We cannot wait to see the next steps of her career in professional basketball. We know she will make App State proud."
The Rockledge, Fla., native is coming off her best season in 2020-21, where she led the team in scoring with a personal-high 15.7 points per game, shot 45.1 percent from the field, 45.7 from beyond the arc and 78.2 percent from the free-throw line. Her 2.6 assists per game were a personal best. After finishing first in the Sun Belt in total points (256), third in points per game (14.2) and fifth in steals (1.5), she was named First-Team All-Sun Belt. Stanley was the only player in the conference to average at least 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game, and was one of three players to lead her team in scoring and assists.
The training camp invitee was one of two players to earn multiple Sun Belt Player of the Week awards as she was recognized on three different occasions. Against Georgia State, she poured in 27.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals, shot 64.5 percent from the field and 93.3 percent from the line, which led to a weekly conference honor and landed on the NCAA.com's Starting Five.
The 5-foot-9 guard scored in double figures in 21 of 27 games including 14 of 18 league contests with five of her eight 20-point performances coming in league action. She helped App earn a 15-12 record and a second trip to the Sun Belt semifinals in the past three seasons.
Her back-to-back outings of 20-plus points in the Sun Belt Tournament, highlighted by 29 points and personal-high 14 rebounds against Troy, led to an All-Sun Belt Tournament team honor. According to HerHoopStats.com, she ranked seventh in the league with a career-high PER of 24.9, seventh in win shares (3.5), fourth in offensive win shares (2.8) and seventh in usage (27.7).
"I couldn't be more excited to start my journey playing professional basketball," Stanley said. "To have the opportunity to go to training camp with the Washington Mystics is amazing. I want to thank #AppNation, my coaches and teammates for all of your support. With God, all things are possible. Always keep God first in everything you do."
Stanley is fifth in program history in scoring with 1,584 career points, fourth in free throws with 383 and sixth in field goals with 561.
