THESSALONIKI, GREECE — Former Appalachian State women's basketball guard Pre Stanley is taking the next step in her burgeoning professional career, signing with Greek club PAOK KYANA on Wednesday, July 7.
The Rockledge, Fla., native capped her time as a Mountaineer with her best season in 2020-21, leading the team in scoring. She poured in a personal-high 15.7 points, shot 45.1 percent from the field, 45.7 percent from beyond the arc and 78.2 percent from the free-throw line, while her 2.6 assists per game were a personal best. After finishing first in the Sun Belt in total points (256), third in points per game (14.2) and fifth in steals (1.5), she was named First-Team All-Sun Belt. Stanley was the only player in the conference to average at least 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, and was one of three players to lead her team in scoring and assists.
Stanley was one of two players to earn multiple Sun Belt Player of the Week awards as she was recognized on three different occasions. Stanley finished her career fifth all-time in scoring with 1,584 career points, fourth in free throws with 383 and sixth in field goals with 561.
Following her time with App, Stanley became the first player in the program's history to sign a preseason contract with a WNBA team. Stanley played in two preseason games for the Washington Mystics, where she averaged 6.0 points, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal with a plus/minus of plus-7.
PAOK KYANA, the women's basketball team division of the P.A.O.K. sports club, is one of 12 teams playing in the A1 Ethniki Women's Basketball league and is based out of the administrative region of Macedonia.
In a statement on the club's website, Stanley said she was excited to have the opportunity to play for the Double-Headed Eagles, and that she is joining a team of "fighters" while promising hard work and many battles.
