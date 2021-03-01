Feb. 22
- STATESBORO, Ga. — Appalachian State women’s golf finished 11th amid soaked conditions and a big field at the Strutter Gus Invitational.
The Mountaineers concluded the 54-hole event by posting a final team score of 971, including a strong finish with a 311 in the final round. Four Mountaineers posted individual rounds in the 70s Monday despite a steady rain to close out the event.
- Seminole State captured the team title, while Jacksonville State’s Ana Perez Altuna won the individual crown. Host team Georgia Southern finished second as a team.
Feb. 23
- ATLANTA — Michael Almonacy scored a career best 24 points, but the App State men’s basketball team dropped an 85-71 road contest at Georgia State on Feb. 23. Almonacy went 9-of-14 from the field and 4-of-7 from deep, scoring 21 of his 24 points in the second half. He added six rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists. His 24-point output betters his previous career high of 21 set against Bowling Green earlier this season. Justin Forrest added 13 points, four assists and three rebounds. Adrian Delph also had 13 points and James Lewis Jr. chipped in with 12 points and seven rebounds.
- NEW ORLEANS — App State left-hander Quinton Martinez was been named the Sun Belt Conference’s Pitcher of the Week following his standout performance in a 4-0 win at Winthrop on Feb. 20. Martinez was the only Sun Belt pitcher with more than five scoreless innings during the opening weekend of the 2021 season, and he did it against a team that was picked to finish second in the Big South Conference following an 11-4 season in 2020.
- NEW ORLEANS — App State softball’s Baylee Morton earned Sun Belt Player of the Week, the conference announced on Feb. 23. This is the first honor of Morton’s career and the second Player of the Week honor for the Mountaineers since joining the Sun Belt. Morton started all five games at catcher in the week for App, posting a .429 batting average on the weekend. She hit four home runs over five games and now has five home runs this season, matching the total she hit last season. The senior scored seven runs and knocked in 10 RBIs, with a 1.357 slugging percentage.
Feb. 24
- Watauga girls lacrosse lost to Hickory, 7-2.
Feb. 27
- After 16 months without competition, App State field hockey returned to action on Saturday, Feb. 27 against Davidson, suffering a 4-2 loss. The Mountaineers host MAC rival Ball State on Mar. 12-13 for a two-game series, with each game starting at 12 noon, at Adcock Stadium.
- App State softball won a pair of one-run decisions in a doubleheader at UNC-Wilmington, 3-2 and 5-4.
Feb. 28
- App State women’s golf finished second in the Aggies Spring Invitational match play tournament on Feb. 27-28. The Mountaineers opened with a 4-1 win over host North Carolina A&T in the first match on Saturday before dropping a 3-2 decision to Central Michigan later in the day. On Sunday, two of the five matches vs. the High Point golfers required playoff holes, but App State emerged with a 3-2 team victory.
- App State women’s basketball (13-11 overall, 10-8 Sun Belt) will face Louisiana-Monroe in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Friday, Mar. 5, 12:00 p.m.
