Jan. 6
Watauga High School's girls' and boys' cross country teams swept to decisive wins in the 3A/4A Northwestern Conference Championships in Hudson.
Pioneer senior Rien Freeman won the boys' race in 17:28.29, with fellow senior Korbin Anderson in second at 17:38.80. Ethan Cannon, a junior at WHS, was fourth in 17:53.97, closely followed by Hastings Holt in fifth with a time of 17:59.88 and the last runner under 18 minutes on the 5000 meter course. Pioneer senior David Mims, in ninth, also ran in the top 10, dominated by the Pioneers. With Haden Miller's 14th place finish and Abe Bachman's 15th place finish, Watauga had seven of the top 15 runners in the 41-man field. Each school was limited to just seven runners in the conference championship race.
BOYS' TEAM SCORES
- Watauga 21
- Alexander Central 66
- South Caldwell 80
- St. Stephens 89
- Hickory 111
In the girls' division, all seven Watauga runners took the top seven spots, led by junior Sidra Miller's first place time of 19:59.24.
Watauga's runners included:
- Sidra Miller 19:59.24
- Sophie Beach 20:44.91
- Rachel Cathey 21:01.41
- Gwendolyn Anderson 21:15.20
- Izzy Browman-Fulks 21:27.81
- Brianna Anderson 21:30.96
- Andriana Rink 21:48.97
GIRLS' TEAM SCORES
- Watauga 15
- St. Stephens 58
- Hickory 98
- Alexander Cedntral 116
- Freedom 126
- South Caldwell 138
Jan. 7
Appalachian State football cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles became the first, first-team All-American at the FBS level when he was honored in the release of the 131st edition of the Walter Camp All-America team. It is the fourth All-America team honor for the fifth year senior from Miramar, Fla. He was previously recognized by The Sporting News (second team), PFF College (second team) and Phil Steele (third team).
Jan. 8
• Middle School Basketball
- Girls
- Bethel 41, Green Valley 3
- Blowing Rock 23, Valle Crucis 18
- Parkway 32, Mabel 6
- Watauga District 43, Calvary Day 5
- Hardin Park at Cove Creek was postponed
- Boys
- Green Valley 41, Bethel 17
- Valle Crucis 49, Blowing rock 24
- Hardin Park 21, Cove Creek 12
- Calvary Day 71, Watauga District 48
• App State wrestling
In an early season dual meet, No. 4 ranked NC State wrestling outpointed Appalachian State 24-12 in Raleigh.
Jan. 9
• App State women's basketball
After losing to Georgia Southern on Jan. 8, App State women's basketball bounced back to forge a 70-58 victory over the Eagles on Jan. 9. Brooke Bigott led all scorers with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Pre Stanley add 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting while Lainey Gosnell scored nine of her 12 point in the decisive fourth quarter.
• App State wrestling
App State Wrestling participated in a combined 46 matches against the NC State grappling squad on Saturday in what was billed as a Wolfpack Round Robin event. Will Formato and Anthony Brito both went 2-0, while Julian Gorring, Cody Bond and Carson Smith won their only matches. Jonathan Millner and Heath Gonyer (two pins) posted 2-1 records on the day and four other wrestlers were 1-1, including Thomas Flitz, Mason Fiscella, Caleb Smith and Jackson Boles.
