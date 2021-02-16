Feb. 9
- BOONE — Middle School Basketball final standings
Girls
- • Hardin Park (7-0)
- • Parkway (6-1)
- • Cove Creek (5-2)
- • Bethel (4-3)
- • Blowing Rock (3-4)
- • Mabel (1-6)
- • Green Valley (1-6)
- • Valle Crucis (1-6)
Boys
- • Green Valley (6-0)
- • Valle Crucis (5-1)
- • Blowing Rock (3-3)
- • Hardin Park (3-3)
- • Bethel (3-3)
- • Parkway (1-5)
- • Cove Creek (0-6)
Feb. 10
- LENOIR — Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute’s mens basketball team defeated Montreat College’s junior varsity team, 87-59. D’Shun Edwards (13 points), Jaden Hester (13), Micah Jones (11) and Shawn Nelson (10) paced the Cobras (4-1 overall, 1-1 in NJCAA Region 10, Division 1 play), which next compete Feb. 17 at Spartanburg Methodist.
Feb. 11
- BOONE — Five Appalachian State wrestlers earned “Top 33” national rankings within their weight class in the rankings released Thursday, Feb. 11. They include Thomas Flitz (No. 13 at 174 pounds), Jonathan Millner (No. 14 at 149 pounds), Will Formato (No. 16 at 165 pounds), Codi Russell (No. 17 at 125 pounds) and Cody Bond (No. 30 at 157 pounds).
- CARY — Watauga girls swimming placed 18th as a team in the North Carolina 3A State Swimming & Diving Championships. Lauren Patterson earned seventh out of the 12 finalists in the 50 Yard Freestyle, in 24.28, shaving five one-hundredths of a second off of her seeding time and lowering her own school record. The Pioneers’ 200-Yard Freestyle Relay team placed 11th with a 1:42.43, the team of Emma Kent, Virginia St. Clair, Greta Klein and Lauren Patterson besting their seeding time by almost a full second.
Feb. 12
- BOONE — Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the Northwestern Conference did not name a conference swimming and diving champion for 2020-21, but in the girls division Watauga dominated All-Conference selections. The Pioneers receiving all-conference included:
- 200 Medley Relay: Emma Kent, Lauren Patterson, Greta Klein, Lindsey Williams
- 50 Freestyle: Emma Kent, Greta Klein
- 100 Butterfly: Lauren Patterson
- 100 Freestyle: Emma Kent, Virginia St. Clair
- 200 Freestyle Relay: Lindsey Williams, Emma Kent, Lauren Patterson, Virginia St. Clair
- 100 Breaststroke: Lauren Patterson, Belle Temple
- 400 Freestyle Relay: Greta Klein, Emma Kent, Lauren Patterson, Virginia St. Clair
- BOONE — Henryk Kosmala of Watauga was the lone Pioneer earning all conference honors it was announced on Feb. 12 by the Northwestern Conference. Kosmala was a double winner, earning all-conference nods in the 50 Freestyle and the 100 Freestyle.
- BOLIVIA, NC — Led by Pasiko Gvichani’s 14 points and Akira Jenkins adding 10 more, Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute’s women’s basketball team scored a 61-55 win over host Central Carolina Feb. 12. At 5-2, CCC&TI returned home on Tuesday, Feb. 16 to play Brunswick Community College.
- CHARLOTTE — Appalachian State softball fell in the 2021 season opener to host Charlotte, 4-3, in eight innings.
Feb. 15
- BOONE — Appalachian State second baseman Luke Drumheller was named a preseason All-Sun Belt selection for the second-straight year in the conference’s coaches poll. Drumheller, in the abbreviated 2020 season, batted .311 with team-leading totals of 18 RBIs, 23 hits, six doubles and two triples. Through two seasons, he is hitting .330 for the Mountaineers, who open their 2021 season Friday, Feb. 19 against Winthrop in Rock Hill, S.C. Drumheller was the only Mountaineer to receive honors, and the team was predicted to finish fifth in the east division.
- App State head baseball coach Kermit Smith welcomes back two “Super-Seniors” in first baseman Robbie Young and righthanded reliever Andrew Papp. The Mountaineers return all eight of their starting position players from the abbreviated 2020 season, as well as four position reserves and ten pitchers. In addition, they welcome six freshmen and four transfers. The ten newcomers include six pitchers. App State opens its 2021 schedule Feb. 19-21 with a three-game series at Winthrop.
Feb. 16
- BOONE — Appalachian State football coach Shawn Clark announced the hiring of new safeties coach David Lockwood on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Lockwood’s coaching career, which began in 1989, has seen him coach in the SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12, Big East, Mountain West, Conference USA and at Notre Dame.“David has helped his teams win a lot of games and will bring a wealth of experience and wisdom to our staff,” Clark said. “He is another high-quality mentor for our players who can also help us win championships. We’re excited to welcome David and his family to Boone.”
- Lockwood has been part of 16 bowl appearances and 11 bowl wins throughout his career, including 14 straight bowl trips from 2002-15. Lockwood was a three-year starter at cornerback for West Virginia, including their 1988 national championship season.
- “I appreciate the opportunity to join the great football staff at Appalachian State,” Lockwood said. “I am looking forward to being part of the ongoing success of the Mountaineers football program.”
