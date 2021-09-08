Aug. 31
• CONCORD — The Watauga boys soccer team was unable to leave an away match against Cox Mill with the win on Tuesday. The Chargers pulled out a 1-0 win courtesy of senior Blake Gilbert scoring lone goal.
Sept. 1
• NEW ORLEANS — App State men’s cross country was picked as co-favorites in the Sun Belt Conference’s Preseason Poll, as voted by the league’s coaches.
The Mountaineers and Arkansas State shared the top spot with 91 points apiece. App State earned three out of 10 first-place votes, while South Alabama was picked to finish third with 88 points.
Two All-Sun Belt runners in Isaac Benz (first team) and Ryan Brown (second team) return along with Dwayne Lillie, a top-20 finisher in last season’s Sun Belt Championships.
The App State women were chosen to finish second of 12 teams, with five first-place votes and 136 points overall. Arkansas State was picked to win the league with 139 points and seven first-place votes. South Alabama rounded out the top three with 115 points.
The Mountaineers finished second in last season’s championships. Izzy Evely is back after a First-Team All-Sun Belt showing. Three runners who finished in the top 37 return, as Lila Peters, a Third Team All-Sun Belt honoree is back along with Madison Christy and Taylor Houston.
Sept. 2
• BOONE — App State women’s soccer fell to College of Charleston in a 0-2 deficit Thursday afternoon at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
Charleston’s offense got on the board when Olivia Freitas scored in the 38th minute of the contest, while Delaney Dawes earned the assist. In the second half, the Cougars tacked on another score after Grace Powell scored in the 75th with the help of Mary Alexander.
The Mountaineers recorded eight shots, while two were on goal. Breckyn Monteith led the way for the Black and Gold with two shots.
Sept. 3
• BOONE — App State men’s cross country posted a second-place finish in the 2021 season opener in the Covered Bridge Open at Don Kennedy Trails on Friday evening.
The Mountaineers tallied 60 points while Florida State, one of the top programs in the nation, placed first with 36 points.
Six student-athletes for App State placed in the top-25 with Daniel Smith leading the way as he placed seventh with a time of 25:33.53. Isaac Benz was right behind his fellow teammate in eighth with a time of 25:37.59.
App State returns to action on Friday, Sept. 17 in the Firetower Project meet at Don Kennedy Trails.
• BOONE — App State women’s cross country posted a second-place finish in the 2021 season opener at the Covered Bridge Open at Don Kennedy Trails on Friday evening.
App State finished the 5k with 91 points while top-10 program Florida State placed first with 26 points and High Point totaled 102 points to come in third.
Izzy Evely paced the Black and Gold as she ran across the line with a time of 17:41.70 for an eighth-place finish.
App State will have a break before returning to action on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Firetower Project at Don Kennedy Trails.
• BOONE — App State volleyball dropped a pair of 3-1 contests at the Black & Gold Challenge on Friday.
The Mountaineers fell to Kansas City (4-1) 23-25, 27-25, 25-8, 26-24 and to Old Dominion (2-3) 25-19, 28-26, 22-25, 25-22.
• BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College Assistant Athletic Director and Director of Compliance Jeff Merrill announced that Brandon Devero has been named the new head strength and conditioning coach at Lees-McRae on Friday morning. Devero joins the Bobcats from Eastern Tennessee State University, where he served as the head strength coach and sports scientist for the Milligan University men’s soccer team, while also earning his master’s degree in applied sport science and coaching education from ETSU.
Sept. 4
• BOONE — Behind a career-high 20 kills from Madison Baldridge, App State volleyball defeated ETSU 3-1 in its final match of the Black & Gold Challenge on Saturday.
In the opening set, ETSU broke a 4-4 tie with three consecutive points. The Buccaneers never trailed again in the opening set, taking it by a 25-17 count.
In set two, the Buccaneers jumped out to a 10-6 lead, only to see App State answer with six of the next seven points to take a 12-11 lead. Leading 14-13, the Mountaineers used a 7-0 run to build a 21-13 lead, eventually winning the set 25-17.
The third set saw the Mountaineers score four straight points to open a 12-8 lead. With the score tied at 16-16, App State used a kill from Baldridge and a Buccaneer attack error to take an 18-16 lead. The Mountaineers pushed their lead to 24-18 and a kill from Armstrong two points later gave App State the set 25-19 for a 2-1 lead.
In the fourth set, ETSU jumped ahead 12-10, but the Mountaineers rallied to tie the score at 13-13. The Buccaneers scored the next three points, but the Mountaineers used kills from Baldridge and McCall Denny to tie the score at 16-16. App State broke a 17-17 tie with five-straight points. The Mountaineers never looked back, taking the final set 25-19 to clinch the victory.
Sept. 5
• BOONE — App State women’s soccer fell to Wake Forest in a 0-2 deficit on Sunday evening at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. The Mountaineers dropped to 2-2-1 on the season.
Wake Forest got on the board when Malaika Meena scored in the 9th minute of the contest, while Sofia Rossi earned the assist.
Jenna Menta scored the second goal of the night for the Deacons in the 32nd minute, after Shayla Smart passed the ball toRossi to pick up her second helper of the night.
The Mountaineers return to action on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. on the road against Wofford to start its four-game road stretch.
