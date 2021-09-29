The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Sept. 20-27.
Sept. 22
• LENOIR — The Watauga Pioneers volleyball team took no prisoners in a three-set win over Hibriten on Wednesday.
The Pioneers dominated from the out, taking the sweep 25-7, 25-11 and 25-13.
• NEW ORLEANS — App State women’s cross country senior runner Izzy Evely was named the Sun Belt Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week.
Evely was named the runner of the week for the second time in her career (2019) and the second Mountaineer this season with men’s cross country runner Daniel Smith to earn the award. App is the lone team in the conference to have at least one winner on the men’s and women’s side thus far.
The senior garnered the honor after finishing fourth out of 101 runners with a season-best time of 17:29.08. She paced the Mountaineers to their second, second-place finish in as many meets in the Firetower Project with 38 points.
In both races, the Cornelius, N.C. native has led the Apps with a pair of top-8 finishes. App State recently rose to 13th in the Southeast Regional rankings.
App State returns to action on Oct. 2 in the Live in the Lou Country Classic.
Sept. 23
• BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys’ soccer team lost their third-straight fixture and kept their winless run going to seven with a 3-2 loss to Ledford on Thursday.
Two goals from freshman Curtis Sevensky were not enough as the Pioneers allowed two goals in the first half before a third in the second.
Sept. 24
• BOONE — App State volleyball fell to Arkansas State in its Sun Belt opener by a 25-21, 25-16, 25-14 score on Friday evening.
Prior to the beginning of the match, App State honored libero Emma Reilly on becoming the program’s all-time digs leader. Reilly recorded her program record 1,870th digs on Sept. 18 at ECU to become the program’s career leader.
Arkansas State (10-3, 1-0 SBC) jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the opening set. App State battled back to tie the score at 19-19 off a block solo from Lily Harvey. The Red Wolves won the next three points to take a 22-19 lead, before App State answered with kills from Denny and Ambrose to pull within 22-21. From there, the Red Wolves won the final three points to win the opening set 25-21.
Set two saw Arkansas State take an early 7-3 advantage. Leading 11-8, the Red Wolves went on a 9-1 spurt to take control of the set en route to a 25-16 victory.
The third set saw Arkansas State open a 9-5 lead. App State responded with a kill from Kincaid and service ace from Denny to pull within 9-7.
Sept. 25
• BOONE — App State alum Damion McLean has been promoted to Director of Track and Field and Cross Country at his alma mater. McLean agreed to a three-year contract through the 2023-24 season, director of athletics Doug Gillin announced Saturday after the contract was approved by Chancellor Sheri Everts and the Appalachian State University Board of Trustees.
“Congratulations to Coach McLean on being named the Director of Track and Field and Cross Country,” said Senior Associate A.D. Makini Thompson. “Damion will continue to grow and develop our student-athletes as we strive for comprehensive excellence. I look forward to watching Damion and his staff develop our student-athletes.”
McLean began his coaching career with App State in 2003 and assumed the role of head track & field coach in June 2018. He coached Peighton Simmons to a pair of conference titles in the triple jump last season, becoming the first Mountaineer to win the event indoors since 2010. Simmons followed that with the outdoor Sun Belt title as well, becoming the first Mountaineer woman to win the triple jump in both the indoor and outdoor season since 2010. In addition, McLean saw three jumpers in Eric Haddock Jr., Maya Hanks and Simmons qualify for the NCAA East Preliminary Round in the triple jump.
“I want to thank Doug Gillin for the trust that he has shown in me to continue to coach at Appalachian State University, and Chancellor Everts and the Board of Trustees for their unwavering support,” McLean said.
In the 2019-20 indoor season, McLean led both programs to another step. The men’s program saw three school records fall during the season, with De’Shawn Ballard breaking the 200-meter and 300-meter dash records. The women’s side saw two school records fall during the season, with Jessica Dixon breaking the program mark in the 400-meter dash on her way to the Sun Belt title.
Sept. 26
• BOONE — Lulu Ambrose recorded a career-high 20 kills, but App State volleyball dropped a 3-2 (20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 28-26, 15-12) decision to Little Rock on Sunday afternoon.
Ambrose finished with a .265 hitting percentage in the contest. It marks the first time in her career that she has posted double digit kills. She had at least three kills in each set, tallying five in the third.
Three other Mountaineers (4-10, 0-2 SBC) reached double figures in kills. Victoria Wilform tallied 14 kills, Anna Kincaid had 11 kills on a .526 hitting mark and McCall Denny added 10 kills. Tessa Hill also finished with a career-high eight kills for App State.
Sophie Cain dished out a career-high 56 assists, while adding eight digs and four block assists. Emma Reilly tallied a season-best 28 digs, while Denny added 10 digs and Wilform finished with eight.
App State also saw Hill post a career-best six total blocks (five assists, one solo), with Kincaid adding four (three assists, one solo).
Laura Jansen paced the Trojans with 22 kills, while Laure Jansen added 17 kills. Alyssa Nayar had a double-double with 32 assists and 17 digs.
Sept. 27
• BOONE — App State running back Nate Noel, the league’s leading rusher, has been named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week following his standout, savvy performance in a win against Marshall.
Noel rushed the ball 20 times for a career-high 187 yards, including 104 during a fourth quarter in which the Mountaineers turned a 30-21 deficit into a 31-30 victory.
When App State took over at its own 8-yard line with 4:04 left and a one-point lead at its disposal, Noel rushed for 87 yards on a game-clinching series. He had gains of 11, 14, 41 and 22 yards on that, smartly going down 5 yards short of the end zone in the final two minutes to prevent Marshall from possibly regaining possession with an eight-point deficit.
Through four games this season, Noel has a league-high 437 rushing yards (for a league-best 109.3 rushing yards per game). He’s averaged 6.4 yards per carry during App State’s 3-1 start.
