The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Sept. 13-20.
Sept. 14
• WATAUGA — Sept. 14 saw seven volleyball matches between middle schools around Watauga County.
Cove Creek (4-1) topped Mabel (1-4) 2-0, with Mabel unable to score more than 13 in a set.
Parkway (4-2) earned a hard-fought victory against Blowing Rock (3-2) with a 2-1 match, coming back from a one-set deficit. Later in the day, Parkway fell to Hardin Park (5-0) 2-0.
Hardin followed up a dominant performance against Parkway with a strong, 2-0 win over Blowing Rock. Valle Crucis (3-2) was the other school to pick up a pair of 2-0 wins over Green Valley (0-6) and Bethel (1-4).
Bethel and Green Valley rounded out the day with a back-and-forth match that ended 2-1 in Bethel’s favor.
• NEW ORLEANS — Kerry Eagleston of App State women’s soccer was named the Sun Belt’s Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Eagleston earned the award for the first time in her career. She is the first Mountaineer to earn a weekly honor this season.
“I’m excited for Kerry to receive this recognition. She has grown so much over the last year and was incredible against Wake Forest and huge again this weekend,” said head coach Sarah Strickland. “The defensive player of the week also recognizes the entire backline and holding midfielders as they work so hard to help Kerry earn shutouts. We are extremely proud of her and are grateful for the work Kelsey Wys has done to develop Kerry.”
The Winston-Salem native tallied 11 saves in Sunday’s match against FIU following a 20-save performance on Sept. 5 against Wake Forest. She was one save away from tying the most saves in a single game of 21 by Kelley Guinn in 1995 against Davidson.
Sept. 17
• BOONE — App State women’s cross country placed second in the 5K in the Firetower Project on Friday afternoon at Don Kennedy Trails.
App State has finished second in both meets so far this season.
The Mountaineers tallied 38 points while Elon, who was seventh in the Southeast Region coming into the meet, placed first with 28 points. College of Charleston totaled 89 points to finish third.
For the second straight race, Izzy Evely paced four Mountaineers who finished in the top-10 with a season-best time of 17:29.08. She crossed the line to finish fourth, which is four spots higher than the season opener.
App State will have a break before the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Louisville, Kentucky.
• BOONE — App State men’s cross country brought home first place in the 8K at the Firetower Project Meet on Friday afternoon at Don Kennedy Trails.
Through the two races thus far, the Mountaineers have finished second and first, respectively.
It was a dominating performance with the Black and Gold registering 18 total points. Montreat (83) and Elon rounded out the top three with 85 points.
Six Mountaineers finished in the top-11, five student-athletes in the top-10 and multiple PRs set.
App State will have a break before the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Louisville, Ky.
• STATESBORO, Ga. — App State’s women’s soccer fell to Georgia Southern 4-1 on Friday afternoon in Statesboro, Ga.
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed due to field conditions.
App State falls 4-3-1 while Georgia Southern moves to 6-2-1 on the season.
Emma McGibany highlighted the match with her first goal of the season in the 68th minute of the second half, while Audrey Viso recorded the assist.
Georgia Southern struck first in the 32nd minute of the first half of the contest, taking a 2-0 lead going into the break. The Eagles tacked on two more goals in the second half. Elis Nemtsov led the home team with a pair of goals.
• BOONE — App State field hockey dropped their second-straight contest after a 1-0 defensive loss to Miami (OH) Friday.
Scoreless after three periods, Miami midfielder Morgan Sturm scored in a scrambled play off a corner to lift the RedHawks to victory.
In their first conference game of the season, the Mountaineers fired six shots. Friederike Stegen (3), Charlotte Bosma (2) and Anna Smarrelli (1) recorded shots for App State.
In the second period, freshman forward Charlotte Bosma attempted two shots on goal in a row that were ultimately saved by Miami’s goalkeeper. Bosma is now second in the Mid-American Conference for shots on goal with nine on the season.
Sept. 18
• GREENVILLE — App State volleyball libero Emma Reilly became the program’s all-time leader in career digs in the Mountaineers’ 3-0 loss at East Carolina on Saturday in their non-conference finale.
Reilly needed 15 digs entering Saturday’s contest to break the record. Early in the third set, she recorded the 1,870th dig of her Mountaineer career to move to the top of the all-time list, passing Courtney Rhein, who wore the Black and Gold from 2009 to 2012.
Reilly finished with 18 digs in the match and now has 1,873 digs in her App State career. She is just one of four players in program history to post 1,800 or more digs in their career.
ECU (4-5) opened a 12-8 edge in the first set, but the Mountaineers countered with four straight points, capped off from block assists by Lily Harvey and Denny, to tie the score at 12-12. The Pirates answered with the next two points and pushed their lead out to 23-17. The Mountaineers answered with the next five points to pull within 23-22, but ECU scored the next two points to win the opening set 25-22.
A kill from Wilform in Set 2 gave App State a 9-7 advantage. The score remained close before the Mountaineers broke a 17-17 tie on a Pirate attack error and Wilform kill. From there, ECU closed the set on an 8-1 run to win the second frame 25-20.
Harvey cut the Pirate lead to 12-11 in the third set with a kill, only to see ECU win five of the next six points to open a 17-12 edge. Following a Denny kill, the Pirates won four more points to take a 21-13 lead and closed out the set and match with a 25-16 victory.
Sept. 19
• BOONE — App State field hockey recorded its season high in goals with a 6-3 drumming of Davidson Sunday.
Freshman forward Charlotte Bosma scored the first two goals of her career in the first half.
Bosma struck first in the sixth minute on a drive through the defense. After a Davidson goal, the Mountaineers rallied through the second period. Carli Ciocco scored seconds into the second off of an assist from Friederike Stegen.
After that, Anna Smarrelli impressed the crowd with a diving goal that was assisted by Peyton Ritchey. Bosma then closed the first half with her second goal of the day in the last 30 seconds before the break. App State led the Wildcats 4-2 at the half.
Sarah Farrell later added two more goals in the fourth period, totaling six for the Black & Gold. Her final goal was assisted by Stegen, yet again, who finished with two shots on goal and two assists.
Defensively, both Pauline Mangold and Grace Ball grabbed defensive saves for the Mountaineers. It was the second save of the season for Ball, who was awarded the Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Week award last week. Addie Clark finished the game with three saves in goal.
The Mountaineers will take a week off before hosting Ohio in Boone on Friday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. This will be the final game of their three-game home stand. Next Friday’s match-up will be streamed on Twitch.
• CONWAY, S.C. — App State women’s soccer suffered a 2-1 loss in overtime on Sunday afternoon in Conway, S.C.
The Mountaineers fall 4-4-1 overall, and 0-2 in conference play, while Coastal Carolina moves 3-4-1 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.
Coastal Carolina got on the board first, after Megan Brouse scored in the 46th minute of the contest.
Olivia Cohen recorded her first goal of the season, after finding the bottom-left corner of the net in the 63rd minute, while Sarah Widderich earned the assist on a corner kick that framed the 1-1 draw.
Kerry Eagleston and the Mountaineer defense remained strong, to move the contest into overtime. Eagleston tacked on six more saves to her record.
Gianna Irungaray scored the game-winning goal for the Chanticleers in the 91st minute, while Sarah Allen earned the assist.
App State had nine shots, with five being on goal.
The Mountaineers return to action for its next home affair against Georgia State on Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.