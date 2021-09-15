Sept. 5
• BOONE — App State women’s soccer fell to Wake Forest in a 0-2 deficit on Sunday evening at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. The Mountaineers dropped to 2-2-1 on the season.
Wake Forest got on the board when Malaika Meena scored in the 9th minute of the contest, while Sofia Rossi earned the assist.
Jenna Menta scored the second goal of the night for the Deacons in the 32nd minute, after Shayla Smart passed the ball toRossi to pick up her second helper of the night.
The Mountaineers return to action on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. on the road against Wofford to start its four-game road stretch.
Sept. 8
• NEW ORLEANS — App State men’s cross country graduate student-athlete Daniel Smith has been named the Sun Belt Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday.
Smith wins his first career conference runner of the week award, while he’s the first Mountaineer since Isaac Benz last season to earn Sun Belt Runner of the Week. In his first race as a Mountaineer after transferring from UT Martin, Smith paced the Mountaineers in the 8k with a seventh-place finish at a time of 25:33.23.
Smith helped App State finish second in the 2021 season opener at the Covered Bridge Open.
• ASHEVILLE — The Watauga boy’s soccer team headed down to A.C. Reynolds on Wednesday, continuing through their non-conference schedule with a tough matchup against the Asheville school. Neither team managed to put their foot down and grab an advantage, with the game ending in a scoreless draw.
Sept. 9
• SPARTANBURG, S.C. — App State women’s soccer captured a 2-1 victory against Wofford on Thursday night at Snyder Field.
All three goals in the contest were scored in the first 36 minutes of the contest. The Mountaineers struck in the seventh minute when Breckyn Monteith found the top-center of the net for her team-leading third goal of the season thanks to an assist from Stephanie Barbosa. The assist for Barbosa gives her two on the early campaign.
Kirsten Seeley scored in the ninth minute for her second score of the season, which came unassisted after a corner kick that was produced off a header by Gracie Giacoletto.
With App State leading 2-0, Wofford attempted to make a comeback in the 36th minute of the first half after Mia Bookhard found the back of the net.
Sept. 10
• BOONE — App State volleyball dropped a 25-16, 25-15, 25-23 contest to Charlotte in its first match of the Mountaineer Classic on Friday evening.
McCall Denny paced the Mountaineers (3-4) with a team-high eight kills. She also finished with nine digs.
Lily Harvey added six kills. Anna Kincaid had three kills and five total blocks (two solo, three assists). Emma Reilly led the App State defense with 11 digs. Sam Bickley finished with 21 assists and six digs.
Emani Foster paced Charlotte with 12 kills and Sydney Rowan added 10 kills.
Sept. 11
• BOONE — App State volleyball dropped a pair of decisions to Bellarmine and Wake Forest on the final day of the Mountaineer Classic on Saturday.
Against Bellarmine (2-5), the Knights prevailed in five sets (20-25, 25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 16-14).
Victoria Wilform paced the App State (3-6) offense with a season-best 14 kills, on a .247 hitting mark. Anna Kincaid added 12 kills on a .290 hitting mark and eight blocks (seven assists, one solo). Madison Baldridge also reached double figures in kills with 10. Lily Harvey added a career-high nine kills.
Sam Bickley and Sophie Cain each finished with 24 assists and eight digs. Emma Reilly tallied a match-high 21 digs.
In all, App State finished with 14 total blocks, a season-best, led by Kincaid’s eight. Baldridge tallied six (four assists, two solo) and Harvey and Wilform each had three block assists.
Against Wake Forest (7-2), it was the Demon Deacons who prevailed 3-1 (25-14, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16).
Wilform paced App State with 11 kills. Lulu Ambrose, Baldridge and Harvey all tallied five kills. Cain finished with 18 assists and Bickley had 13.
On defense, Reilly tallied 14 digs and Alexis Hardison finished with 12.
App State will return to action next weekend at the Pirate Invitational hosted by East Carolina. The Mountaineers will battle UTRGV on Friday at 11 a.m. and Gardner-Webb at 5 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. contest on Saturday against the host Pirates.
Sept. 12
• MIAMI — App State women’s soccer continues its road streak after the 1-0 victory against FIU on Sunday afternoon in Miami.
App State is now 4-2-1 on the season and 2-0-1 on the road, while FIU falls to 1-7.
The Mountaineers got on the board after Breckyn Monteith scored the lone goal of the match in the 25th minute. She found the bottom-left corner of the net, while Sarah Widderich earned the assist.
• BOONE — App State Field Hockey played gritty in a 2-0 loss to Big Ten opponent Ohio State Sunday.
Addie Clark recorded 10 saves on the day and Grace Ball stepped in for App State’s first defensive save of the season in the second period to keep the game within reach.
Ohio State struck early in the first period, and then again directly out of the halftime break to push the Buckeyes to a 2-0 lead.
Offensively, Anna Smarrelli, Friederike Stegen, Sterre Molkenboer and Sydney Lee attempted shots, totaling five for the Mountaineers.
Sept. 13
• BOONE — There will be a new voice of the Mountaineers’ reigning Sun Belt Tournament Champion men’s basketball team in 2021-22.
Matt Present has been hired to call App State games on the radio this year for the Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield.
Present has a wide variety of play-by-play experience, in addition to announcing a handful of ESPN+ broadcasts for App State baseball and women’s basketball last year.
“I am thrilled to be joining the App State family, and couldn’t be more excited for the season ahead,” Present said. “It’s been incredible to see Dustin Kerns take this program to new heights over the last two seasons, and I look forward to telling the story of the next chapter to Mountaineer fans across the country.”
