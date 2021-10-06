The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 4.
Sept. 30
• BOONE — App State women’s soccer went toe-to-toe against South Alabama, but came up short 2-1 on Thursday evening at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
The Mountaineers dropped to 4-6-1 on the season and 0-4 in conference play, while South Alabama moves to 7-3-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the conference.
South Alabama struck quickly to take the 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, after Morgan Cross scored, while Claudia Gutierrez earned the assist. The Jaguars doubled its lead in the 65th minute when Morgan Cross played the ball to Gracie Wilson for the goal.
The Mountaineers responded with a good run of possession, and despite creating multiple chances, couldn’t find any luck in the box. In the 76th minute, Carly Lantz scored the lone goal for the Mountaineers on a penalty kick to the left side of the net.
“I thought that the girls battled. I thought that they were absolute warriors,” said head coach Sarah Strickland. “They ran through tackles and created dangerous opportunities in the final third, and to play a man down for the majority of the game, the result is something that we can definitely build on.”
App State returns to action against Troy on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. in Troy, Ala.
Oct. 1
• ATLANTA — App State volleyball recorded a thrilling 3-2 (26-24, 21-25, 25-23, 9-25, 15-8) victory over Georgia State for its first Sun Belt victory of the season on Friday evening.
The two teams split the first four sets, with App State (5-10, 1-2 SBC) winning the first and third set and the Panthers (3-10, 0-3 SBC) taking Set 2 and Set 4.
The Panthers opened up a 11-2 lead in the fourth set and never looked back, forcing a fifth and deciding frame with a 25-9 victory. But the Mountaineers used a large run in the fifth set to take control and finish off the victory.
Oct. 2
• LOUISVILLE — App State men’s cross country put forth a solid showing at the 20th annual Live in Lou Cross Country Classic, finishing sixth out of 36 teams on Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
The Mountaineers finished with 261 points on the day, while No. 26 Wisconsin captured first place with 26 points. Grand Valley State (2nd-67), Eastern Illinois (3rd — 174), Louisville (4th — 196), Lipscomb (5th — 206) rounded out the top five. Isaac Harding of Grand Valley State took home the individual title with a time of 23:16.7.
“The men followed their race plan to a ‘T,’” said head coach Michael Curcio. “It’s the biggest race they’ve run since this meet two years ago, and we moved up through the last two miles.
For the second time in as many races, Daniel Smith set a PR as he crossed the finish line with a time of 24:10.7 to place a team-best 35th. Smith best his previous time of 25:15.36 from the Firetower Project, while it’s the second-fastest time in school history in the 8k.
Ryan Brown’s time of 24:17.0 was the fastest time of the season for the senior, which was good for 42nd. Dwayne Lillie posted a PR on Saturday, racing across the line with a time of 24:29.0. The sophomore placed 55th for the Black and Gold.
• LOUISVILLE — App State women’s cross country placed 27th in the 20th annual Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
The field featured two nationally-ranked programs in No. 8 Michigan and No. 26 Wisconsin, while West Virginia also participated. The Wolverines captured the team title with 39 points while the Badgers (75 points) and WVU (122 points) finished second and third, respectively.
Ceili McCabe of West Virginia won the team title with a time of 16:27.8. Four of the top five finishers for the Black and Gold, who finished with 718 points, were freshmen.
“We had a very young squad in the field that was the deepest and most talented they’d ever race in,” said head coach Michael Curcio. “Macki (Walsh) and Jasmine (Donohue) did a fine job of getting in position. Our freshmen kept it together, keeping the 1-5 spread under 45 seconds.”
Walsh paced the Black and Gold with a time of 18:03.2 in the 5k to finish 88th. Donohue’s time of 18:19.7 gave the freshman a 124th place finish.
App State returns to action in two weeks on Oct. 15 at the High Point Vertcross hosted by High Point.
Oct. 3
• STATESBORO, Ga. — App State volleyball dropped a 3-1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14) contest at Georgia Southern on Sunday afternoon.
McCall Denny led App State (5-11, 1-3 SBC) with nine kills. She also had 12 digs. Victoria Wilform added eight kills and Lulu Ambrose finished with seven kills and a career-high six digs. Emma Reilly had 20 digs, marking the third consecutive contest she has had 20 or more digs. Sophie Cain finished with 20 assists.
The Mountaineers will return to the High Country and begin a four-match home stand next weekend. App State welcomes South Alabama to the Holmes Convocation Center on Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. and Troy on Oct. 10 at 12:30 p.m. The program will also celebrate Alumnae Weekend.
