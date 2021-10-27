The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Oct. 17-25.
Oct. 18
• The Watauga boy’s soccer team may have allowed two goals on the road against Alexander Central on Monday, but they scored six to get the win. The Pioneers were boosted by a pair of braces from Micah Duvall and Klaus Best, while Stryker Ward and Emmit Coffey got on the board in the big win.
Oct. 20
• In one of their final home games of the season, the Watauga boy’s soccer team outlasted Hibriten in a 3-2 thriller.
Oct. 21
• BOONE — With its five returning league champions all being named to the preseason all-conference team, App State has been voted the favorite in the 2021-22 SoCon Wrestling Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
Coached by JohnMark Bentley, the Mountaineers received six of nine first-place votes and totaled 62 points, three more than Campbell, which will visit Boone for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
App State’s preseason all-league selections are from the first five of 10 weight classes: Codi Russell (125), Sean Carter (133), Anthony Brito (141), Jonathan Millner (149) and Cody Bond (157). With the extra year of eligibility granted based on COVID-19 allowances, all 10 of the league’s conference champions from 2020-21 are preseason All-SoCon selections in 2021-22.
App State’s season officially begins at the Southeast Open on Nov. 7, followed by the Mountaineer Invitational in Boone on Nov. 14.
• BOONE — App State women’s soccer dominated in a 2-0 shutout against Louisiana on Thursday night at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
In the 16th minute of the contest, App landed the first goal of the night when Hayley Boyles sent a cross into the box and found the foot of Breckyn Monteith, who fired the ball into the back of the net.
Katie Fuller scored her first career goal as a Mountaineer in the 56th minute of the contest, giving the Black and Gold the 2-0 lead.
Oct. 22
• CHARLOTTE — App State men’s cross country captured a first-place finish on Friday evening at McAlpine Park in Charlotte.
The Mountaineers finished with 22 points while six student-athletes placed in the top 11, and five runners set personal bests.
It’s the second time this season the Black and Gold captured a team title and the fourth time App has finished in the top three.
“Very happy with the way the team performed today,” said head coach Michael Curcio. “We saw some big PR’s and season bests.”
• CHARLOTTE — App State women’s cross country posted a first-place finish on Friday evening at the Wildcat XC Classic hosted by Johnson & Wales.
App State tallied 20 points with the team title, while nine of the runners finished in the top 10.
App State will now set its sights toward Friday, Oct. 29, at the Sun Belt Championships in Mobile, Ala.
• ARLINGTON, Tex. — App State volleyball dropped a 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-19) decision at UT Arlington on Friday evening.
Anna Kincaid paced the Mountaineers with 10 kills and a 0.318 hitting percentage. Lulu Ambrose hit 0.222 and added seven kills.
McCall Denny added seven kills and six digs and Victoria Wilform also had six kills. Sophie Cain dished out 19 assists and added seven digs, while Emma Reilly finished with a team-best eight digs.
• BOONE — App State field hockey lost a thriller against No. 22 Kent State Friday after forcing overtime as the clock expired in regulation. The final score was 2-1 on Senior Day.
The top two goalkeepers in the MAC in save percentage played Friday, and that was evident in the first half. There were zero goals in the first 29 minutes of play.
As time expired in the second period, Kent State had a corner play opportunity with zero seconds on the clock. Clara Rodriguez Seto scored to give the Golden Flashes a one point lead.
At the end of the fourth period, the Mountaineers gave Kent State a taste of their own medicine. After receiving a corner call with zero seconds on the clock, Pauline Mangold scored off her own insert and Friederike Stegen’s assist to force overtime.
Kent State scored in overtime to win the game, despite an impressive outing by the Mountaineers.
Oct. 23
• SAN MARCOS, Tex. — App State volleyball dropped a tough 3-1 (26-24, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21) decision at Sun Belt West Division leader Texas State on Saturday evening.
McCall Denny had a solid night for the Mountaineers, totaling 22 kills on a 0.381 hitting percentage and six digs. It marked the second 20-plus kill performance this season for Denny, joining a career-high 28-kill effort on Aug. 28 against Radford.
Victoria Wilform added 12 kills and Lulu Ambrose and Daryn Armstrong each had six kills.
Oct. 24
• BOONE — App State women’s soccer powered to a 2-1 victory over Little Rock on Sunday afternoon at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
The Mountaineers improved to 6-10-1 overall and 2-8-0 in conference play, while the Trojans fell to 7-7-2 overall and 3-4-3 in the Sun Belt.
Oct. 25
• NEW ORLEANS — App State football’s Demetrius Taylor and Chandler Staton were named the Sun Belt Conference defensive and special teams players of the week, respectively.
Taylor accumulated a season-high four tackles — including three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks — as the Mountaineers handed No. 14/16 Coastal Carolina its first loss of the season, 30-27. The Miami native’s eight-yard sack early in the fourth quarter helped keep the Chanticleers off the scoreboard with the game tied at 27-27. Taylor headlined a Mountaineer defensive unit that held Coastal Carolina to a season-low in points (27), rushing yards (55) and total yards (346).
Staton kicked a game-winning 24-yard field goal as time expired to beat Coastal. The kick was the Gainesville, Ga., product’s 11th made field goal in as many tries this season and his second game-winner. With the kick, Staton moved into a tie with Bjorn Nittmo for the Mountaineer program record with 55 career field goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.