The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Oct. 11-18.
Oct. 11
• BOONE — The Watauga boys’ soccer team had no issues as they beat Ashe County 8-0 at home on Oct. 11. The Pioneers dominated with seven players scoring, led by a brace freshman Curtis Sevensky. Also scoring was Gresham Collins, Ben White, Zade Tincher, Jose Vivero, Klaus Best and Stryker Ward.
Oct. 12
• BURLINGTON — App State men’s golf had an impressive showing at the Phoenix Invitational, posting a 22-under total to finish second in a 13-team field and producing another individual winner in co-medalist Jake Lane.
In recording the best round Tuesday with a 7-under 277, App State finished 13 strokes ahead of third place and cut into its deficit against tournament winner Elon, the host school that finished 31 under at Alamance Country Club.
Lane fired a career-best 65 in Tuesday’s final round for a 10-under total (69-69-65—203) to share medalist honors with North Carolina’s Dougie Ergood and Elon’s Pedro Rabada. It’s the second straight tournament win for Lane, who was the solo champion at last week’s Highlander Invitational in Radford, Va.
Lane tied the program record for lowest documented tournament round, and his 10-under 203 is the lowest documented 54-hole tournament total for an App State men’s golfer. He also became the first Mountaineers to earn medalist honors in back-to-back tournaments.
“Coming into this week, we had not had a lot of outside practice due to the recent rain,” App State coach Jason Allison said. “The guys worked super hard in our indoor facility to prepare. Everyone played really good golf for the Black and Gold.”
Oct. 13
• HUDSON — Watauga soccer moved to 5-1 in conference play with a 4-1 win on the road against South Caldwell on Oct. 13.
Oct. 15
• KERNERSVILLE — App State women’s cross country captured the team title at the High Point Vertcross in Kernersville on Friday evening.
The Mountaineers led the way with 58 points, edging out Radford (62 points) for the top spot, while High Point rounded out the top three with 74 points. App State finished ahead of Liberty and the Highlanders, who were fifth and 13th, respectively, in the most recent Southeast Regional poll on Oct. 4.
The third-place finish for Izzy Evely was the best of the season with a time of 17:39.3. Evely was one of eight runners who were in the top 40 and has placed in the top five in three of the races she’s appeared in.
Macki Walsh placed in the top 10 for the second time this season, clocking in at 18:18.8 to place ninth. Jasmine Donohue crossed the line with a time of 18:34.8 to post a 14th-place finish.
• FARMVILLE, Va. — App State field hockey dropped a hard-fought game against MAC opponent Longwood on Friday, 3-0. The Mountaineers finished with seven shots, three shots on goal and two corners in the game.
Junior forward Rachel Fleig led App State in shots on goal off the bench with two. Friederike Stegen followed with one shot on goal on two shots. Other shot takers for the Black & Gold were Carli Ciocco, Anna Smarrelli and Sterre Molkenboer.
Freshman goalkeeper Claire Grenis played for the first time in her career in the second half. Grenis anchored the defense for 30 minutes and allowed zero goals on three Longwood shots. Jillian Orcutt and Brenna Schoenbachler each poured in big minutes for App State, each playing the entire 60 minutes on defense.
The Lancers scored all three of their goals in the first half, with one in the first period and two in the second.
• KERNERSVILLE — App State men’s cross country posted a third-place finish on Friday evening at the High Point Vertcross at Kernersville.
It’s the third time in four meets this season the Mountaineers have finished in the top-three. App State finished with 60 points while High Point captured second with 47 points. Duke claimed the team title with 32 points. The Blue Devils and Mountaineers came into the race ranked fifth and ninth, respectively, in the most recent Southeast Regional poll on Oct. 4.
Daniel Smith paced eight Mountaineers who finished in the top 35. His time of 25:54.7 placed the senior in 10th. Oliver Wilson-Cook crossed the line to finish 14th with a time of 26:02. Right behind Wilson-Cook was teammate Ryan Teuscher, who posted a 16th-place finish with a time of 26:05.6.
• BOONE — App State volleyball libero Emma Reilly recorded the 2,000th dig of her career as the Mountaineers topped Sun Belt West Division leader Louisiana 3-1 (25-15, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22) on Friday evening in the Holmes Center.
Reilly becomes the first player in program history to achieve the feat. She reached the milestone dig with her 14th of the night and finished with a match-high 23.
Four Mountaineers reached double figures in the win. Victoria Wilform tallied 15 kills, Lulu Ambrose and McCall Denny each had 13 kills and Anna Kincaid added 10 kills.
Both Sophie Cain and Denny reached double figures in digs with 13 apiece, to finish with double-doubles. Cain dished out 47 assists in the victory. Denny now has a team leading five double-doubles on the season and Cain has three.
In all, the Mountaineers totaled 54 kills and hit 0.161, while Louisiana, the top hitting team in the conference entering the match, hit 0.162 with 45 kills.
Oct. 16
• MONROE, La. — App State women’s soccer suffered a 2-1 road defeat against Louisiana-Monroe on Friday night after inclement weather called the match early.
The Mountaineers got on the board in the 22nd minute, when Breckyn Monteith scored the lone goal for the Black and Gold, after a free kick by Emma McGibany. Olivia Cohen and Sarah Widderich earned the assist off the goal by Monteith.
The Warhawks were quick to tie the contest three minutes later when Theoni Zerva scored.
In the 37th minute, Courtney Marten scored for the Warhawks, taking the 2-1 lead. After the break, the match was cut short due to inclement weather in the area.
Oct. 17
• BOONE — App State volleyball posted a dominant 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-9) sweep of ULM on Sunday afternoon in the Holmes Convocation Center.
The Mountaineers (7-13, 3-5) hit a sizzling .468 in the match, recording 44 kills against just eight errors on 77 tries. The 0.468 hitting mark is a new season-best for App State and is the best percentage since the Black and Gold hit 0.517 in a three set victory over UT Arlington on October 10, 2015. In addition, the Mountaineers defense was tough, limiting the Warhawks (5-19, 1-8) to just a 0.048 hitting mark. App State held ULM to a negative hitting percentage in both the first set (-0.130) and third set (-0.033).
McCall Denny paced the App State offense with 12 kills and a .458 hitting percentage. She added four digs and a pair of block assists. Anna Kincaid hit .769 with 10 kills on 13 attempts, with zero errors.
App State will hit the road for four consecutive matches, beginning on Oct. 22 at UT-Arlington at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
• BOONE — App State field hockey secured a 3-1 victory over La Salle on Sunday to even up its record at 6-6.
In the eighth minute, junior forward Sarah Farrell struck first for the Mountaineers off of a running assist from Sterre Molkenboer. After a late La Salle goal in the first period, senior midfielder Friederike Stegen scored a driving goal in the second, giving them a one point lead. After a scoreless third, Sydney Lee extended the Mountaineer lead to two when she tapped in an aggressive driving pass from Charlotte Bosma. Midway through the fourth, the Explorers were close to making it a one-point game when two of their players recorded four shots in four seconds. Addie Clark saved the first three shots, and the fourth was wide.
App State will play its final home game Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. against No. 24 Kent State. The Mountaineers will celebrate their seniors before the game at Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field in Boone. The conference matchup will be live streamed on Twitch.
• JONESBORO, Ark. — App State women’s soccer fell 1-0 to Arkansas State in overtime in their last road match of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers drop to 4-10-1, 0-8-0, while the Red Wolves move to 9-4-2, 6-1-1.
Both teams remained resilient through the entirety of the match, fighting toe-toe-toe to keep the contest scoreless through 108 minutes, when Aliyah Williamson scored the game-winning goal for the Red Wolves. Kerry Eagleston recorded seven saves on the afternoon and the Mountaineers tallied 12 shots, with three being on goal.
App State returns to action on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. against Louisiana at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. The home affair will be streamed on ESPN+.
