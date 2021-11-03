The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Oct. 25-Nov. 1.
Oct. 26
• CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A final-round surge Tuesday in tough conditions helped App State Men’s Golf claim third place in the 18-team field at the Battle at Black Creek event.
With four golfers finishing in the top 22, the Mountaineers posted a 2-under team total (290-283-289—852) and climbed from seventh to third in the final day. They overtook Western Carolina, Troy and Francis Marion on the final day, edging the Catamounts and Trojans by one shot apiece.
Oct. 27
• BOONE — App State’s Corey Sutton has been named a midseason addition to the watch list for the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, which goes to college football’s most outstanding receiver. The Biletnikoff Award was created and is sponsored by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.
Oct. 29
• MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — App State field hockey (7-7, 3-4) won its second road game of the season at Central Michigan (3-13, 1-6) Friday in a 3-1 victory.
• MOBILE, Ala. — Both the men and women’s cross country teams posted a runner-up finish at the Sun Belt Championships Friday.
The women started the championship action with senior Izzy Evely leading the Mountaineer charge with an individual second-place effort and a personal-best time of 17:16.7.
As a team, all seven App State women runners placed top-30 or better on the individual leaderboard. With 73 team points, the Mountaineers finished second behind eventual conference champion Arkansas State, 45 points.
Arkansas State would sweep the team champion side of the Sun Belt Championships in the men’s race. The Red Wolves accumulated a men’s team score of 32 to App State’s second-place 58 points.
All seven men finished top 25 or better on the individual leaderboard. Ryan Teuscher, Daniel Smith and Isaac Benz all packed in top 15 times.
• MOBILE, Ala. — App State volleyball dropped a 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-21) road decision at Sun Belt East Division leader South Alabama on Friday evening.
Victoria Wilform paced the Mountaineers with a match-high 12 kills. She added six digs and a pair of block assists. Madison Baldridge added eight kills and Lulu Ambrose chipped in with five kills.
Oct. 30
• TROY, Ala. – App State volleyball fell at Troy (25-23, 25-20, 25-23) on Saturday evening.
Victoria Wilform paced the Mountaineers (7-17, 3-9) for the second straight night with a team leading 11 kills. Lulu Ambrose added nine kills on a 0.294 hitting percentage and Daryn Armstrong tallied six kills and hit 0.545. Wilform has now reached double figures in kills in three straight contests and has posted 10 or more kills 13 times this season.
