The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Nov. 18-22.
Nov. 18
• App State men’s basketball erased a 17-point second half deficit, but dropped a 67-66 home contest to Charlotte on Thursday evening.
Forrest paced the Mountaineers with a team-high 17 points, while adding three rebounds and a pair of steals. Delph posted a near double-double with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Gregory added nine points.
Off the bench, Michael Eads Jr. had six points and a career-high tying six rebounds, CJ Huntley tallied six points and three rebounds and Xavion Brown finished with six points.
• FOLEY, Ala. — App State volleyball saw its season come to a close with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 27-25) defeat at the hands of Louisiana on Thursday evening.
The West Division No. 3 seed Ragin’ Cajuns (15-10) advance to take on East Division No. 2 seed Coastal Carolina on Friday. App State sees its season end with a 7-22 mark.
Emma Reilly finished with a match-high 18 digs. The three-time All-Sun Belt honoree sees her App State career close with 2,153 digs, which is a program record and tied for fourth most in Sun Belt history.
Nov. 19
• BOONE — App State safety Kaiden Smith and defensive end Caleb Spurlin were named to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District® 3 team this week, making the super seniors repeat selections.
Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in mid-December.
To be eligible for Academic All-District® selection, each nominee had to boast a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or better and be a significant contributor to the team on the field. District 3 comprises Division I college football teams from North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Smith boasts a 3.76 GPA as a communication (journalism) major with minors in media studies and new media and digital cultures. Spurlin graduated cum laude (3.62) in December 2020 with a bachelor’s in management and minor in leadership studies, and he currently carries a 3.95 GPA in pursuit of his MBA in supply chain management.
Nov. 21
• PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Jonathan Millner (149 pounds) and Caleb Smith (125 pounds) won Keystone Classic titles as App State Wrestling sent wrestlers to finals in six of 10 weight classes Sunday in The Palestra.
The Mountaineers’ runners-up were Codi Russell (133), Will Formato (165), Mason Fiscella (197) and Michael Burchell (285), while Heath Gonyer (141) and Barrett Blakely (184) posted third-place finishes.
Sean Carter took fourth place at 133 pounds, followed by fifth-place finishes from Anthony Brito (141), Cody Bond (157), Thomas Flitz (174) and Jacob Sartorio (285). Brett Mordecai (sixth at 174), Will Miller (seventh at 165) and Tommy Askey (eighth at 157) also had top-eight finishes, while underclassmen Kobe Early and Chad Bellis (second-period pin) had victories.
Nov. 22
• BOONE – Senior App State field hockey midfielder Friederike Stegen has been selected to the NFHCA Division I All-Region Second Team in the South Region, the NFHCA announced Monday.
This is the third major award that Stegen has won this season. She was also selected to the NFHCA Division I Senior Team and the All-MAC First Team.
This season, Stegen became the all-time leader in assists at App State, finishing the season with 24 total career assists.
In the fall of 2021, Stegen led the team in assists with six, shots on goal with 21, shots with 37, and game-winning goals with two.
One of her game-winners led to App State’s first win against a ranked opponent in school history this season on Sep. 10 when the Mountaineers defeated No. 24 James Madison in a 2-0 shutout.
