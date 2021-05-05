April 27
• MARION — What started out as a pitchers duel for the first two and a half innings erupted into a one-sided, 10-0, “mercy rule” win on April 27, with host McDowell coming out on top vs. the visiting Watauga team.
• EL DORADO, Ark. — App State men’s golf finished sixth at the 2021 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship Tuesday.
The sixth-place team finish marked a program best finish at the Sun Belt Championships as a member affiliate. App was tied for fourth entering the final round of stroke play, but the Mountaineers would miss advancing to the top-four team match-play event on Wednesday by two strokes.
“The guys played their tails off all week,” head coach Jason Allison said. “We are all disappointed with the way it ended, but I couldn’t be more prouder of this team. They truly gave it their all.”
Georgia Southern, Little Rock, Louisiana-Monroe and Coastal Carolina advanced to Wednesday’s match-play round to determine a team champion. Ben Carr from Georgia Southern won the individual medalist honors at 3-over-par for the event.
Timothius Tirto Tamardi paced the Mountaineer effort by tying for fifth on the player leaderboard, his third top-five finish of the season. Tamardi entered the clubhouse 8-over-par and a three-round score of 224.
Both Sverrir Haraldsson and Lukas Jönsson posted top-20 finishes, carding a pair of 232s to tie for 19th individually.
As a team, App State led the entire field in par-5 scoring and in made birdies with a total of 39. Dylan Lukes sank a tournament-leading 12 birdies and finished tied for 27th.
April 30
• BOONE — Center fielder Alex Leshock’s sliding catch in the second inning gave Tyler Tuthill hope that this could be a special day.
After flirting with history, App State worked through a tense ninth inning and opened its Sun Belt Conference home series against ULM with a 6-4 victory on a windy Friday at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium.
The Mountaineers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, as Tuthill didn’t allow any hits in his 6.2 innings on the mound, and App State held a 6-0 lead when the Warhawks finally broke through on a high-chopped infield single with one out in the eighth against reliever Eli Ellington.
With early home runs from Kendall McGowan and Dalton Williams contributing to the lead, Noah Hall took the mound with one out in the ninth, a 6-4 advantage and the tying run at the plate. A walk preceded a grounder to second baseman Luke Drumheller, who flipped to shortstop Bailey Welch for a forceout, and a call of runner interference at the base resulted in a game-ending double play.
May 1
• ARLINGTON, TEXAS — App State softball fell to UT-Arlington in both games of the doubleheader Saturday afternoon, 2-0 and 6-0.
May 2
• ARLINGTON, TEXAS — App State softball took the final game of the Sun Belt series against UT-Arlington 2-0, behind a complete game shutout from fifth-year pitcher Kenzie Longanecker. The Mountaineers are now 25-15 overall and 7-10 in conference play. UTA falls to 16-29 (9-11 SBC).
Longanecker (13-6) gave up only three hits on the day, striking out one and issued three walks. She was aided by the Mountaineer defense that didn’t record a single error on the day. This is the right-hander’s third shutout of the season.
• BOONE — Louisiana-Monroe clinched a Sun Belt weekend series with a 13-5 victory at App State on Sunday.
The Mountaineers trailed 7-5 entering the eighth inning, which ended up as the final inning because of a Sun Belt travel policy for Sunday finales. Sunday’s game began at 11 a.m., and the final inning couldn’t start after 2:15 p.m. App State (16-23, 7-8) returns to action Friday, May 7, for the start of a three-game series at Miami, which took a 24-14 record into its weekend finale Sunday.
May 3
• CLEVELAND — App State field hockey saw three student-athletes land on the Mid-American Conference Postseason awards list, highlighted by Meghan Smart receiving the MAC Offensive Player of the Year award.
The Mountaineers were one of four teams to have three student-athletes named to the all-conference teams, as the MAC announced its postseason awards on Monday.
It’s the third time in the past four seasons the Apps put three athletes on the All-MAC team since joining the league in 2017. Veerle Van Heertum and Smart garnered First-Team All-MAC honors, while Friederike Stegen made the second team.
Van Heertum is named to the first team for the third straight season and it’s the second consecutive year Stegen has been recognized by the league.
