Feb. 22
• STATESBORO, Ga. — Appalachian State women's golf finished 11th amid soaked conditions and a big field at the Strutter Gus Invitational.
The Mountaineers concluded the 54-hole event by posting a final team score of 971, including a strong finish with a 311 in the final round. Four Mountaineers posted individual rounds in the 70s Monday despite a steady rain to close out the event.
Seminole State captured the team title, while Jacksonville State's Ana Perez Altuna won the individual crown. Host team Georgia Southern finished second as a team.
Feb. 23
• ATLANTA — Michael Almonacy scored a career best 24 points, but the App State men's basketball team dropped an 85-71 road contest at Georgia State on Feb. 23. Almonacy went 9-of-14 from the field and 4-of-7 from deep, scoring 21 of his 24 points in the second half. He added six rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists. His 24-point output betters his previous career high of 21 set against Bowling Green earlier this season. Justin Forrest added 13 points, four assists and three rebounds. Adrian Delph also had 13 points and James Lewis Jr. chipped in with 12 points and seven rebounds.
• NEW ORLEANS — App State left-hander Quinton Martinez was been named the Sun Belt Conference's Pitcher of the Week following his standout performance in a 4-0 win at Winthrop on Feb. 20. Martinez was the only Sun Belt pitcher with more than five scoreless innings during the opening weekend of the 2021 season, and he did it against a team that was picked to finish second in the Big South Conference following an 11-4 season in 2020.
• NEW ORLEANS — App State softball's Baylee Morton earned Sun Belt Player of the Week, the conference announced on Feb. 23. This is the first honor of Morton's career and the second Player of the Week honor for the Mountaineers since joining the Sun Belt. Morton started all five games at catcher in the week for App, posting a .429 batting average on the weekend. She hit four home runs over five games and now has five home runs this season, matching the total she hit last season. The senior scored seven runs and knocked in 10 RBIs, with a 1.357 slugging percentage.
Feb. 24
• BOONE — Watauga girls lacrosse lost to Hickory, 7-2.
Feb. 26
• STATESBORO, Ga. — App State men's basketball erased a 22-point second half deficit and went on to win in double-overtime, 84-78, at Georgia Southern. Justin Forrest (24), Adrian Delph (24), Donovan Gregory (17) and Michael Almonacy (13) were the Mountaineers' scoring leaders
Feb. 27
• DAVIDSON — After 16 months without competition, App State field hockey returned to action on Saturday, Feb. 27, against Davidson — suffering a 4-2 loss. The Mountaineers host MAC rival Ball State on March 12-13 for a two-game series, with each game starting at noon at Adcock Stadium.
• WILMINGTON — App State softball won a pair of one-run decisions in a doubleheader at UNC-Wilmington, 3-2 and 5-4.
Feb. 28
• GREENSBORO — App State women's golf finished second in the Aggies Spring Invitational match play tournament on Feb. 27-28. The Mountaineers opened with a 4-1 win over host North Carolina A&T in the first match on Saturday before dropping a 3-2 decision to Central Michigan later in the day. On Sunday, two of the five matches vs. the High Point golfers required playoff holes, but App State emerged with a 3-2 team victory.
• PENSACOLA, Fla. — App State women's basketball (13-11 overall, 10-8 Sun Belt) will face Louisiana-Monroe in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Friday, March 5, at noon. The Mountaineer women are the tourney's No. 3 seed from the East Division. The winner will face the No. 2 seed from the West Division in Round 2, Texas-Arlington on Saturday.
• PENSACOLA, Fla. — After earning the No. 4 seed, App State men's basketball will face Arkansas-Little Rock in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Friday, March 5, at 8:30 p.m. The winner will take on No. 1 seed Texas State, which received a bye into the second round.
• GREENSBORO — After sweeping Saturday's doubleheader at home vs. North Carolina A&T, App State lost Sunday's game to the Aggies, 11-3. The two in-state rivals were to return to Boone's Smith Stadium on March 2 for the finale of their early season, 4-game series.
• STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern captured its regular season finale vs. Appalachian State, 65-57. Adrian Delph scored 19 points for the Mountaineers, while Donovan Gregory led the team in rebounding, with eight. Michael Almonacy poached four steals for Appalachian State on the day.
March 1
• NEW ORLEANS — Appalachian State senior forward Lainey Gosnell was named the Sun Belt Conference women's basketball "Player of the Week" after a two-game stretch averaging 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, shot almost 61 percent from the floor, 70 percent from behind the 3-point arc and 85.9 percent from the free throw line. Both games resulted in wins over Georgia Southern.
