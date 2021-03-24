March 16
• BOONE — Andrew Greckel created a nine-run cushion with an inside-the-park homer and Phillip Cole delivered a grand slam home run to power Appalachian State baseball to a 14-5 win over North Carolina A&T. The Mountaineers improved to 4-0 at home this season, all wins against the Aggies. Eight App State pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts on the day.
• MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Appalachian State men's golf earned third place out of 15 collegiate teams entered in the Bash at the Beach on March 16. The 11-under par finish was the Mountaineers' sixth straight top-three finish in tournament play this year. For App State golfers finished in the top 15 or better, including Timothius Tirto Tamardi (3), Dylan Lukes (8), Jake Lane and Svemr Hardaldson (T-12). The fifth Mountaineer, Lukas Johnson, was not far behind in 21st position.
March 17
• BOONE — The Pioneers JV football team could not handle Hibriten at home, losing 46-20. The Pioneers were unable to score until the fourth quarter as they slumped to 0-4.
March 20
• BOONE — App State field hockey suffered a 3-2 double overtime defeat to Central Michigan on March 20. App State scored the perennial go-ahead goal with 4:50 remaining when Meghan Smart found an open Carli Ciocco on the backside of the cage. Ciocco's first goal of the season, second of her career, gave the Mountaineers the lead momentarily. With 2:56 left to play, Central Michigan answered to tie the contest 2-2 shortly after pulling their goalie for a man-up situation. The Chippewas ultimately clinched the victory by scoring a sudden death goal four minutes into the second overtime period.
• CONWAY, S.C. — App State women's tennis fell to Coastal Carolina, 6-1, on Saturday afternoon at the Stevens Tennis Complex. App State falls to 3-8 and 2-3 in league action while Coastal Carolina improves to 8-3 and 4-1 in conference play. Coastal won the doubles point before claiming five of six singles contests.
• HIGH POINT — A victory in the 4x100-meter relay highlighted App State men's track and field competition at the Bill Webb Combined Events Classic at High Point on Friday and Saturday. Jordan Johnson, Jabari Johnson, Jabari Dalton and Eric Haddock Jr. combined for the victory in the 4x100-meter relay in 41.73 seconds. Yates Hall cleared 1.98m in the high jump to finish third. The Mountaineers saw two finish in the top-eight of the pole vault. Braden Underwood was seventh with a height of 4.31m and Taylor Fox was right behind in eight, clearing 4.16m. Evan Hardin took eighth place in the hammer throw with a toss of 47.01m.
• HIGH POINT — App State women's track and field competed at the Bill Webb Combined Events Classic on Friday and Saturday at High Point. Celia Agee took second in the pole vault, clearing 3.50m. In the 4x100-meter relay, the team of Taylor Smith, Jessica Dixon, Maya Hanks and LaBria King crossed second in 47.63 seconds. App made a strong showing in the 5,000-meter run, placing four in the top-six. Jasmine Donohue crossed second in 17:26.65, Lisha Van Onselen placed third in 17:30.71, Kylee Frady was right behind in fourth with a time of 17:37.94 and Bridget Kunkel was sixth with a time of 17:44.16. Madison McCoy recorded a third place finish with a toss of 43.45m in the discus.
March 21
• BOONE — App State softball (11-10, 0-5) fell to Texas State in a doubleheader Sunday afternoon, 4-3 and 8-3, respectively. With the wins, the Bobcats move to 17-3 overall and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play.
• BOONE — Six different goal scorers surged App State field hockey past Central Michigan 6-1 in a bounce-back conference win Sunday. App State improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in Mid-American Conference play with the win. Friederike Stegen, Meghan Smart, Pauline Mangold, Grace Ball, Veerle Van Heertum and Chloe Bell each found the back of the cage Sunday. Bell's sliding goal in the third highlighted the spreading of the wealth by the Mountaineers.
• GULF SHORES, Ala. — App State women's golf finished ninth at the Bama Beach Bash Sunday. The Mountaineers closed the event with their best team round of the season, a 307. App State posted a 936 final team score. South Alabama clinched the team title with a 891 team score. South Dakota State's Teresa Toscano won the individual crown at 3-under-par. Kayla Ward led the Mountaineer starting five by posting a three-round career low of 230. Ward also carded the lowest individual round of the season, a second-round career low of 73.
