March 9
• JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Appalachian State softball (11-5) split a doubleheader against East Tennessee State (5-3) Tuesday afternoon, falling in the first game 2-0 and taking the second game 7-1. 5th year senior Kenzie Longanecker remains perfect in the circle, throwing her sixth win of the season.
• BOONE — The College Baseball Foundation named App State's Andrew Terrell the John Olerud Award Two-Way Player of the Week on Tuesday, March 9. In four games the week prior, Terrell started once in left field, once on the mound and multiple times at designated hitter, batting from the leadoff spot even when he was the starting pitcher against North Carolina A&T. He has also started multiple games at third base this season. Credited with the win on a "staff day" during the midweek victory against North Carolina A&T, Terrell struck out five of the seven batters he faced in two scoreless innings and then scored four times and stole two bases out of his leadoff spot.
March 10
• BOONE — The seed numbers released for the NCAA Wrestling Championships showed that App State has no shortage of quantity or quality. With seven NCAA qualifiers, the Mountaineers already set a program record in that regard. All 10 weight classes include 33-man brackets, with the 32-33 winner advancing to face the No. 1 seed. In their weight classes, Jonathan Millner (149 pounds) was seeded 7th, Thomas Flitz (174 pounds) was seeded 15th, Codi Russell (125 pounds) and Will Formato (165 pounds) each received the 16th seeds, Cody Bond (157 pounds) was given the 20th seed, Anthony Brito (141 pounds) was seeded 22nd and Sean Carter (133 pounds) was tabbed as the 31st seed. Competition in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis begins Thursday, March 18, with a 10 a.m. session for five weights (125-157 pounds) and 1 p.m. session for the next five (174-285 pounds).
• BOONE — App State Athletics announced on Wednesday that the baseball game scheduled for March 23 between the Mountaineers and Charlotte will be played at the new minor league baseball stadium in Kannapolis. The Atrium Health Ballpark is home to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in downtown Kannapolis. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
March 11
• NEW ORLEANS — App State seniors Pre Stanley and Lainey Gosnell received all-Sun Belt honors on Thursday. Stanley received first team recognition, Gosnell to the second team after the pair helped the Mountaineers to a semifinal appearance in the Sun Belt championship tournament.
• NEW ORLEANS — App State's Justin Forrest, Michael Almonacy and Adrian Delph were named to the all-Sun Belt roster in men's basketball for 2021. After helping the Mountaineers claim the Sun Belt tournament championship and punch a ticket to the NCAA Division I tournament, Forrest was named to the all-Sun Belt second team while Almonacy and Delph received third team honors.
March 12
• WILMINGTON — App State baseball took an early, 1-0 lead as starting pitcher Tyler Tuthill retired the first 10 batters he faced but UNCW used a quick-strike fourth inning to claim control in a 6-1 win in the Mountaineers-Seahawks series opener Friday night at Brooks Field.
• BOONE — In its home opener, App State field hockey dropped a 2-1 decision to MAC rival Ball State on Friday.
• BOONE — Jonathan Millner of App State was named SoCon Wrestler of the Month for February. The NCAA nationals qualifier and redshirt junior from Greensboro went 4-0 during February, with three of those wins coming against ranked opponents. Entering the NCAA tourney, Millner is the No. 7 seed of the 33-wrestler bracket at 149 pounds.
March 13
• BOONE — Neither visiting Marshall nor host App State could find the back of the net on Saturday until the 79th minute of their non-conference women's soccer match. Marshall won, 2-1. Lauren Murphy scored her first goal for the Mountaineers on an assist from Hayley Boyles in the losing effort.
• BOONE — App State field hockey recorded a 1-0 over visiting Ball State when Rachel Fleig redirected a shot by Friederike Stegen past the goalkeeper. Stegen was credited with an assist. Stegen is now two assists away from tying Bridgette Burkhardt for second all-time in program history.
March 14
• WILMINGTON — App State baseball dropped a 7-1 decision to UNC-Wilmington on Sunday at Brooks Field. The first five Seahawk batters reached base and Mountaineer reliever Jason Cornatzer entered the game with a 2-0 deficit and the bases loaded and nobody out. Cornatzer proceeded to strike out the next three batters and minimize the early damage, but UNCW got yeo more runs in the bottom of the second and one more in the third to seize control. The Mountaineers left 11 runners on base in the loss.
• MOBILE, Ala. — App State women's tennis lost, 6-1, at South Alabama. For the Mountaineers, the highlight of the day was Helena Jansen increasing her win streak to five matches, improving to 6-3 in singles competition on the year. Jansen defeated Milka Pasanen in a come-from-behind three-set victory. Jansen fell in the first frame, 7-6 (8) before claiming the next two sets, highlighted by a 12-10 (1-0) triumph in the final set as the No. 3 in the lineup.
• MOBILE, Ala. — A five-run pitcher's duel ended disastrously for the App State softball team on Sunday. In the bottom of the sixth inning, South Alabama plated all four of its runs as Jaguar pitcher Oliva Lackie completed a 4-0 no-hitter. The shutout by Lackie completed the series sweep of the Mountaineers for South Alabama. They won both games on Saturday, 1-0 and 7-4.
March 15
• BOONE — App State field hockey overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat Saint Louis, 3-2, in overtime on Monday. With the win, they improved to 2-2 overall with back-to-back victories. The Mountaineers needed only 47 seconds in overtime to seal the victory.
• MARION — Visiting Watauga scored a 6-0 victory over McDowell on Monday. Opening the season at 1-0, the Pioneers next take on another Northwestern Conference foe on March 17, at home against Hickory-St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
