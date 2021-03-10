March 2
BOONE — Andrew Terrell contributed both as a pitcher and designated hitter in the Appalachian State Mountaineers baseball team’s 14-7 home victory March 2 against North Carolina A&T on Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium. App State jumped ahead with a six-run third and led 9-2 after five innings before having its lead cut to 9-7 entering the bottom of the seventh. The Mountaineers responded with a four-run frame against the Aggies.
The mound start doubled as the first pitching appearance in an App State uniform for Terrell, a junior. Credited with the win on a “staff day,” he struck out five of the seven batters he faced in two scoreless innings and then scored four times and stole two bases out of his leadoff spot to help the Mountaineers
March 3
BOONE — The Northwestern Athletic Conference announced that Watauga boys basketball guard Bennett Ricker was named to the all-conference team for the 2020-21 season. Watauga finished in a tie for sixth place in NWC, with St. Stephens, with a 2-9 record. Trey Ramsey of South Caldwell was named Player of the Year and Caniel Willis of Hickory was tabbed as Coach of the Year. Hickory finished the season 8-1 to claim the conference title.
BOONE — Senior forward Chelsi Hodges was Watauga High School’s lone selection to the All-Northwestern Conference team for the 2020-21 season. The Pioneers finished in seventh place as a team, with a 1-9 record. Freedom went undefeated to take the team title. Finley Lafevers of Hickory won Player of the Year honors and Alexander Central’s Jon Presnell was named Coach of the Year.
ELON — App State women’s tennis suffered a narrow, 4-3 loss to Elon at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The undefeated Phoenix claimed the first three singles matches before the Mountaineer women rallied back to tie the match at 3-3. In singles, App State scored wins at No. 2 by Ksenia Aleshina and at No. 4 by Helena Figueras. In doubles, APP scored victories at No. 1 by Maria José Zacarias and Aleshina, and at No. 2 by Sandra Anglesjö and Figueras.
March 4
BOONE — Alexander Central junior varsity football defeated Watauga JV, 30-6.
March 5
BOONE — App State Athletics announced that the football game vs. Marshall that was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, had been rescheduled as a Thursday, Sept. 23, night game for national television. Kickoff time and TV network will be announced in the summer.
BOONE — High Country Soccer Association is accepting registrations for youth players ages U6 to U15 for the spring season. The U6, U8 and U10 Academy programs are designed to teach kids the fundamentals of soccer and prepare them for travel soccer. The U9-U15 programs are designed for kids who have aged out of Academy but are not yet ready to commit to travel soccer. For more information, visit www.hcsoccer.com or call (828) 386-1215.
GREENSBORO — App State softball (8-4) won both ends of a doubleheader at North Carolina A&T (0-10). The Mountaineers won the first game 15-1 in five innings, scoring nine runs in the top of the fourth inning. They won the second game 8-4.
GREENVILLE — App State baseball put up the first run at No. 17 East Carolina, but the Pirates used a fifth-inning home run to build on a one-run lead then pulled away to a 13-2 win. The Mountaineers are now 6-3 on the young season while ECU improves to 7-2.
March 6
GREENVILLE — App State baseball took an early lead against No. 17 East Carolina for the second straight day, but the Pirates erased the deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning on their way to a 5-2 victory. App State falls to 6-4 on the season while ECU moves to 8-2.
BOONE — App State women’s tennis earned a 4-3 victory over visiting Georgia State on March 6 at the Deer Valley Racquet Club. It was the Mountaineers’ Sun Belt Conference opener. In singles, the Mountaineers got wins at No. 1 by María José Zacarias, at No. 3 by Helena Figueras, at No. 4 by Virginia Poggi, and at No. 5 by Sandra Anglesjö. In doubles, App State picked up a win at No. 1 by Zacarias and Ksenia Aleshina.
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Dylan Lukes and App State men’s golf both placed second at the Sea Palms Invitational Saturday from St. Simons Island, Ga. Lukes finished second on the player leaderboard, and the Mountaineers placed second overall as a team in a field of 16. Jacksonville State won the team title with a final team score of 870, just three strokes better than the Mountaineers’ 873.
March 7
GREENVILLE — Kendall McGowan posted three hits, including a seventh-inning homer, and accounted for both RBIs in App State baseball’s 10-2 loss to No. 17 East Carolina on Sunday. The Mountaineers (6-5) are scheduled to return to action next weekend for a three-game series at UNCW (7-3). East Carolina improved its record to 9-2.
DURHAM – App State softball recorded two run-rule victories in a double header on Sunday, shutting out North Carolina Central 8-0 and 17-0, respectively. The Mountaineer defense allowed only four total hits on the day and the 17-run margin of victory tied with App State’s largest margin since a 20-3 win over Radford in 2015.
BOONE — App State Women’s Tennis earned a 4-0 victory over Georgia Southern on Sunday at the Deer Valley Racquet Club to complete the weekend sweep. The Mountaineers improve 3-5 and 2-0 in the Sun Belt, and Georgia Southern falls 4-6 and 0-2 in the league. It’s also the first shutout of the season for the Black and Gold. App State continues its home dominance with 16 straight home wins and a 3-0 record this season at home. App captured both doubles contests and three singles victories for the triumph.
March 8
MORGANTON — The Watauga varsity boys’ soccer team continued their winning ways against Freedom on the road with a 6-0 win. Their first of three games in three days featured a hat-trick from Hatch Sevensky and goals from Zade Tincher, Owen Combs and Ayden Franklin.
