The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Jan. 17-24.
Jan. 18
• NEW ORLEANS — App State men’s basketball senior Adrian Delph was named Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
It marks the second Sun Belt Player of the Week honor for Delph in his career. He also earned Sun Belt Player of the Week accolades last season.
In a pair of Mountaineer wins over Coastal Carolina last week, Delph averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and dished out six assists.
Jan. 19
• NEW ORLEANS — Peighton Simmons was named Sun Belt Women’s Field Athlete of the Week Wednesday for her recording-breaking performance at the App State Invite.
At the App State Invite, Simmons broke the Holmes Center record with a triple jump mark of 43-00.25, cruising to a first-place victory in the event.
• BOONE — App State’s Jonathan Millner has been named the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Week thanks to his decisive win in a top 10 showdown last Thursday at Duke.
Millner joins teammates Will Formato, Thomas Flitz and Caleb Smith as Mountaineers who have won a weekly honor this season from the SoCon. With six ranked wrestlers in its 10-man lineup, App State has a national tournament ranking of No. 22 from WIN Magazine.
Jan. 20
• LENOIR — Watauga wrestling headed to Hibriten on Jan. 20, but were not enough to take home a win as the lost 60-24.
Watauga picked up points from Spencer Brock (145), Carson Smith (160) and Luke Cuthbert (170) in competition — each winning by falls in long matches. Christian Ramseur (113) and Ryder Sullivan (120) each chipped in with forfeiture wins, but Hibriten got the job done at home.
Jan. 21
• BOONE — App State Wrestling won its first 15 matches in a two-dual night at Varsity Gym, posting a 42-0 shutout of SoCon foe VMI before closing the triple header with a 28-3 victory against Little Rock.
The Mountaineers (4-2, 2-0) accounted for 53 of the 56 takedowns in their two matches, although the dual with Little Rock had plenty of tight showdowns.
App State picked up only one bonus point (via Barrett Blakely) against the Trojans, a Pac-12 member that had begun the afternoon with a 33-7 win against VMI.
