The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Jan. 10-17.
Jan. 10
• BOONE — App State’s football program has officially added FBS transfers Kaedin Robinson, a wide receiver from UCF, and Ahmani Marshall, a running back from Wake Forest.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Marshall played the 2021 season as a freshman for the Demon Deacons. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Robinson made his college debut at ASA College Brooklyn in 2019 before redshirting with three game appearances in his 2021 debut at the FBS level for the Golden Knights.
Both offensive skill position players were prep standouts in North Carolina.
A native of Asheville, Robinson had 94 catches for 1,686 yards and 23 touchdowns as a prep senior at The Christ School and was named an honorable mention NJCAA All-American after catching 37 passes for 897 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019 for ASA College Brooklyn. It didn’t have a fall season in 2020, when college football players didn’t exhaust any eligibility.
After signing with UCF, Robinson played in the first three games of the 2021 season and had a 30-yard touchdown catch in the second game against Bethune-Cookman.
A native of Winston-Salem, Marshall totaled 29 carries for 121 yards in two seasons with Wake Forest’s program, including the 2020 season that didn’t count against his eligibility. He made 10 game appearances in 2021 and rushed for 103 yards on 23 carries, highlighted by a six-carry, 37-yard showing against Duke.
Jan. 11
• BOONE — App State’s football program has officially added transfer Marcus Haskins, a defensive back who played at Liberty during the previous two seasons and has totaled 17 interceptions at the collegiate level.
A native of St. Paul, Minn., the 6-foot, 185-pound Haskins intercepted one pass as a Liberty starter in 2020 after picking off seven passes as an NJCAA All-American at Iowa Western in 2019 and being named a first-team All-American thanks to his nine interceptions as a redshirt freshman for Division II Concordia-St. Paul in 2018.
Haskins started at cornerback and free safety during his time at Liberty.
He played in four early season games for the Flames in 2021 and totaled 31 tackles with five passes defended in 15 career games for Liberty. Twenty-six of his tackles were solo stops, highlighted by a high of seven tackles in the 2020 bowl win against Coastal Carolina.
Jan. 13
• BOONE — Sarah Rumely Noble, a former All-American student-athlete and a fast riser in the college coaching ranks, has been tabbed as the ninth head coach in App State volleyball history, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Thursday.
Rumely Noble joins the Mountaineers from LSU, where she worked as an assistant for the past five seasons, including as the Tigers’ associate head coach in 2021.
“We are excited to welcome Sarah and her husband, T.S., to the App State family,” Gillin said. “Sarah’s vision aligns with our core values of academic integrity, competitive excellence, social responsibility and world-class experience. She is a proven recruiter and mentor of young women. The future of App State Volleyball is bright.”
Serving as LSU’s recruiting coordinator, Rumely Noble helped the Tigers bring in nationally ranked classes in 2019 (13th), 2020 (22nd) and 2022 (17th), according to www.prepvolleyball.com. Over the last four recruiting classes at LSU, Rumely Noble reeled in nine top-100 players.
In her five seasons at LSU, Rumely Noble helped the Tigers post 67 victories and a berth in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, while running the offense with a faster system and working primarily with the setters. The setters she coached were named SEC Setter of the Week three times, and two were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
“I am humbled and excited to be the next leader of App State Volleyball,” said Rumely Noble. “I want to thank Doug Gillin, Makini Thompson and the rest of the search committee for believing in my vision and entrusting me with this program. The energy in the athletics department is evident and I’m excited to get to work.”
Prior to LSU, Rumely Noble spent two seasons at Arkansas, where she ran the defense in 2016 and directed the offense in 2015. She also coached at Wake Forest from 2013-15, recruiting three players that earned All-ACC honors. She began her coaching career at North Texas for two seasons (2010-11).
Rumely Noble was a four-time All-SEC setter and two-time AVCA All-American at Kentucky from 2006-09, where she earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2006 and SEC Player of the Year honors in 2008. She also was named a third-team Academic All-American in 2009. She led the Wildcats to four NCAA Tournament appearances and is still the program’s all-time leader in assists and service aces. She was inducted into the Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017 and was named an SEC Women’s Legend in 2019.
• GREENVILLE, S.C. — App State linebacker D’Marco Jackson has been named one of seven finalists for the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame’s Blanchard-Rogers Trophy.
A native of Spartanburg, S.C., and graduate of Broome High School, Jackson was the Sun Belt’s Defensive Player of the Year, and he received All-America recognition from Phil Steele, PFN and PFF College following a standout 2021 season. He became the only FBS player in the 2000s with single-season totals including at least 120 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks and six passes defended. His tackle total ranked No. 4 among FBS players on teams successful enough to post double-digit victories.
The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is awarded the most outstanding collegiate player of the year that has South Carolina ties — anyone who plays collegiate football for a South Carolina institution or grew up in South Carolina and went to play college football out of state in the 2021 season.
The other finalists are Clemson DB Andrew Booth, South Carolina State DB Decobie Durant, Duke RB Mataeo Durant, South Carolina DB Jaylan Foster, Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall and Georgia LB Channing Tindall.
• DURHAM — Highlighted by Jonathan Millner’s five-point win in a matchup of top-10 wrestlers, App State secured its eighth power five victory over the last seven seasons by winning 22-12 at Duke on Thursday night.
The Mountaineers (2-2) built a 22-0 advantage against the Blue Devils (6-5) by claiming the first six matches, including the sixth-ranked Millner’s 8-3 decision against eighth-ranked Josh Finesilver.
Millner beat Finesilver at last season’s NCAA Championships in a match that clinched an All-America honor for the winner and won a 15-5 major decision against him earlier this season at the Mountaineer Invitational in Boone. The only blemishes on Finesilver’s 21-2 record this season are losses to Millner, who fended off a pair of first-period attacks that could have led to takedowns from Finesilver.
They were tied at 2-all entering the third period, with Millner possessing one takedown and 1:21 in riding time as he began the period on bottom looking for an escape. He recorded two more takedowns in the final period.
Jan. 14
• BOONE — App State linebacker D’Marco Jackson has received an invitation to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
The combine will be held from March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and covered by the NFL Network.
Jan. 15
• CONWAY, S.C. — Donovan Gregory tallied a career-high 20 points as App State men’s basketball defeated Coastal Carolina for the second time in three days in overtime by an 84-76 score on Saturday afternoon.
Gregory’s 20 points bettered his career-best of 19 points, set last season against Georgia Southern. He went a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line and added four assists and three steals in the win.
• LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — App State used a suffocating defense and an efficient second-half offense to earn its first Sun Belt victory of the season, 60-49, at Little Rock on Saturday afternoon.
The Mountaineers (7-8, 1-1 SBC) and Trojans (6-6, 1-1) were tied at 22-22 after a first-half defensive struggle before Faith Alston scored 11 of her team-high 14 points after the break to help App State outscore Little Rock 38-27 in the second half on their way to the road win.
A balanced offensive attack saw five Mountaineers score in double figures two days after six scored in double figures in Jonesboro. In addition to Alston’s 14, Janay Sanders scored 13, Emily Carver and Michaela Porter had 11, and Alexia Allesch added 10.
• JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — App State women’s track and field concluded indoor action of the ETSU Track and Field Invitational Saturday as four Mountaineers captured first place.
LaBria King was named the ETSU Track and Field Invitational Most Outstanding Performer, winning the 200 meter event (25.15) and placing second in the 60 meters (7.69).
App State swept the triple jump event as Jada Branch (12.29 meters), Hassani Burris (11.64 meters) and Nevaeh Haddock (10.69 meters) finished 1-2-3 on the podium.
Macki Walsh won the 5,000 meter run with a blistering time of 17:59.62, and Taylor Smith captured the long jump crown at 5.89 meters.
• CHAPEL HILL — App State women’s tennis fell in its spring opener to No. 3-ranked North Caroline on Saturday.
The Tar Heels (2-0), won the doubles point. At No. 1 doubles, Helena Jansen and Ellie Murphy dropped a tough 6-3 decision to the No. 6-ranked tandem of Cameron Morra and Carson Tanguilig.
