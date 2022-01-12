The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Jan. 3-10.
Jan. 4
• BOONE — A strong December with dual wins against teams from the ACC and Southern Conference have led to App State’s Will Formato being named the SoCon Wrestler of the Month.
Formato’s three matches last month were three victories at 165 pounds by a combined score of 23-2 with no takedowns allowed. He won 6-1 against 15th-ranked Thomas Bullard from fifth-ranked NC State, posted a 5-0 shutout of Sonny Santiago from 20th-ranked North Carolina and opened the league schedule with a 12-1 major decision against Bellarmine’s Devan Hendricks.
After a fourth-place finish in a Southern Scuffle bracket that included six top-20 wrestlers, Formato is 12-4 this season with six major decisions.
Jan. 6
• MOBILE, Ala. — CJ Huntley scored a career-high 20 points on his 20th birthday as App State men’s basketball topped South Alabama 72-64 on Thursday evening.
Huntley went eight-of-16 from the field and knocked down four three-pointers. He also added six rebounds. His eight made field goals are also a new career-high and his four made threes tie a career-best.
Adrian Delph added 16 points, five rebounds and three assists, while James Lewis Jr. had tied his season-high with 15 points on six-of-nine shooting to go along with seven rebounds. Michael Almonacy chipped in with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Donovan Gregory had nine points, four rebounds and four assists and Justin Forrest pulled down six rebounds and dished out three assists.
In all, the Mountaineers saw five players pull down five or more rebounds and three players dish out at least three assists.
Lewis Jr. scored four consecutive points in the early going to give App State a 6-3 lead. Following a South Alabama basket, the Mountaineers used a 7-0 run to open a 13-5 lead with 14:18 left in the first half.
The Jaguars (10-5, 0-2) chipped away at the App State lead and pulled within three points at 21-18. The Mountaineers answered with five consecutive points to extend their lead to 26-18 with 6:43 left in the opening half. App State closed the half on an 8-0 run to take a 39-28 lead into the break.
The Mountaineers opened the second half just like they closed the first half, with another 8-0 run, to expand their lead to 47-28. South Alabama trimmed the App State advantage to 47-34, but the Black and Gold extended its lead back to 19 points at 59-40 with 8:43 left to play on a trey from Huntley.
Later in the half, South Alabama used a 11-0 run to cut the App State lead to 63-56 with 2:27 remaining. The Mountaineers countered on their next possession with a dunk from Gregory. App State expanded its lead to 69-58 with 47 seconds remaining on another Gregory slam.
The Jaguars pulled within six points down the stretch, but Almonacy drained a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to secure the victory.
Jan. 7
• BOONE — During the 2021 fall semester, a total of 167 student-athletes from Appalachian State were named to the Chancellor’s List or Dean’s List.
The 47 student-athletes on the Chancellor’s List were full-time students with a GPA of 3.85 or higher during the 2021 fall semester, with inclusion determined solely by the performance in courses that earn credits toward graduation.
Additionally, the 120 members of the Dean’s List either posted a GPA of 3.45 or higher while carrying 12-14 academic hours during the 2021 fall semester or a GPA of 3.25 or higher will carrying at least 15 academic hours during the 2021 fall semester.
Every athletics team at App State had plural representation on the Dean’s List, and 15 teams had at least one Chancellor’s List member.
That standout work helped App State student-athletes post a 19th straight semester with a 3.0 or better cumulative GPA, as the Mountaineers ended the 2021 fall with a 3.008 semester GPA for all student-athletes. Twelve programs ended the fall with over a 3.0 semester GPA.
Jan. 10
• BOONE — App State Athletics has hired Robert Carlisle as Director of Student-Athlete Development, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Monday.
Carlisle, who arrives in Boone from Texas A&M, will oversee the BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina Mountaineers RISE program that aims to develop, nurture, support and prepare App State student-athletes to be world-class leaders.
“We are excited to welcome Rob and his family to App State,” said Makini Thompson, Senior Associate Athletics Director. “He will play a key role in the development of the total person of our student-athletes and assisting them in building a solid foundation for a successful life after their time as intercollegiate athletes.”
Elements of the Mountaineers RISE program include professional and career development, community engagement and leadership development. In conjunction with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, special events that are hosted annually include the Mountaineer Welcome Back, Letter Jacket Ceremonies, Senior Graduation Dinners and the Appspy’s Awards.
“Thank you to Doug Gillin, Makini Thompson and App State Athletics for this wonderful opportunity,” Carlisle said. “I’m passionate about education, leadership, identity development, sports and how they all intersect. To have the opportunity to inspire, encourage and support student-athletes brings me joy. I look forward to cultivating meaningful relationships and helping student-athletes be successful within the campus community and beyond.”
In addition to his time as an academic advisor with the Aggies’ football team from 2014-19 and the Texas A&M College of Engineering from 2019-21, Carlisle taught student success seminar courses as an instructor in the College of Engineering.
At Augustana College from 2012-14, Carlisle was a graduate assistant with the football team, an academic advisor and an instructor in the health, physical education and recreation department.
A two-time Division II national champion football player at Grand Valley State University, Carlisle earned a bachelor’s in physical education from GVSU in 2009 and a master’s in sports administration and leadership from Augustana in 2014. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in recreation, park and tourism sciences from TA&M.
