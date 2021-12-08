The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 6.
Dec. 1
• BOONE — Four Mountaineers scored in double figures as App State kept its unbeaten home record alive to start the 2021-22 season with an 81-53 victory over East Tennessee State on Wednesday.
Michaela Porter led App State with 17 points. Alexia Allesch tallied her first double-double of the year with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Brooke Bigott and Emily Carver added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
• BOONE — App State men’s basketball scored the first 13 points and never looked back in a 90-29 victory over Boyce on Wednesday evening. All 13 players to play for the Mountaineers scored in the non-conference rout.
Michael Almonacy had a game-high 11 points. Christopher Mantis added career highs of 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. CJ Huntley finished a perfect 4-of-4 from the field to finish with 10 points and five rebounds.
Dec. 4
• BOONE — Peighton Simmons shined in the women’s indoor track and field season opener Friday and Saturday.
Simmons’ triple jump mark of 43-00.25 on Friday night broke the Holmes Center record by nearly three feet. The previous record was 40-6.25, which was held by Ronda White since 2006.
Simmons’ record also marked the second-longest indoor triple jump in program history. In long jump on Saturday, Simmons’ PR of 6.06 meters propelled her to another individual first-place effort. App State tallied four first-place finishes in four separate events to close out hosting the opener, the App State Invite.
Dec. 5
• BOILING SPRINGS — App State women’s basketball defeated Gardner-Webb 73-63 behind a career-high 19 points from Emily Carver.
Carver stepped up to provide a much-needed offensive spark off the bench for the Mountaineers as Brooke Bigott exited the game early with an injury. Carver’s previous career high was 16 points against UNC Asheville on Nov. 28.
