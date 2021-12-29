The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Dec. 20 — 27.
Dec. 21
• App State closed its nonconference portion of the season with a tough 89-84 setback to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after two overtime periods.
With App State trailing 68-66 in the closing minute of regulation, Michaela Porter found a cutting Faith Alston down low for a tying layup with 56 seconds left. After trading the next couple of scoreless possessions, Alston found Porter for a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that was off the mark and sent the game into overtime.
In double overtime, EKU (6-6) got out to a six-point lead at 87-81 before Emily Carver drained a well-defended 3-point attempt to give the Mountaineers one more chance with 11 seconds left, but the comeback attempt fell just short.
Porter led all scorers with a career-high 23 points as App State played its third straight game without starters Alexia Allesch and Brooke Bigott. Janay Sanders had 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, and Zada Porter and Carver added 11 points apiece. It was a career-high total of Zada Porter, as well, in her first career start.
App State has a nine-day break before starting Sun Belt Conference play on the road with trips to South Alabama on Dec. 30 and defending league tournament champion Troy on Jan. 1.
• App State student-athletes continue to perform at a high level in the classroom, as they posted their 19th straight semester with a 3.0 or better cumulative grade point average this fall.
The Mountaineers ended the fall with a 3.008 semester GPA for all student-athletes. The cumulative GPA for all student-athletes currently sits at 3.19.
Twelve programs ended the spring with over a 3.0 semester GPA, with volleyball leading all sports at a 3.56 semester GPA, followed by women’s soccer at a 3.46 and women’s cross country at a 3.44. Men’s golf topped the men’s sports with a 3.14, followed closely by men’s cross country with a 3.13 and baseball at 3.11.
Thirteen of App State’s teams maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better, with women’s soccer leading the way at 3.61. The others above a 3.5 cumulative GPA are women’s cross country (3.57), women’s golf (3.56), volleyball (3.54) and softball (3.51). On the men’s side, men’s golf holds the highest cumulative GPA with a 3.32.
In August, when the Sun Belt Conference announced academic honors for the 2020-21 calendar, App State led the league’s members in program-wide GPA for student-athletes, Commissioner’s List selections and Academic Honor Roll selections.
Dec. 22
• App State super senior Thomas Flitz has been named the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Week thanks to a 2-0 performance that included a top-10 win against North Carolina.
After a dramatic 6-5 win against ninth-ranked Clay Lautt of UNC, Flitz recorded a 9-1 major decision against Bellarmine’s Eric Beck in App State’s first SoCon dual of the season. He is ranked 33rd in the 174-pound weight class in the latest rankings from Intermat.
Lautt and Flitz traded first-period takedowns before Flitz followed a second-period escape with another takedown for a 6-3 lead. Flitz improved to 3-1 against Lautt in four head-to-head matchups during their college careers.
Flitz heads into his final semester with a career record of 74-51, including a 19-7 record in SoCon duals.
