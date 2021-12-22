The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Dec. 13-20.
Dec. 13
• BOONE — Chandler Staton and D’Marco Jackson have joined Steven Jones Jr. in being named All-Americans, as all three App State standouts were honored by the Pro Football Network.
Staton was named PFN’s first-team kicker, and Jones received more first-team recognition as a cornerback. Jackson made the PFN second-team defense at linebacker to go along with an All-America honorable mention listing from PFF College.
A Groza Award semifinalist this year, Staton has made 19 of 20 field-goal attempts and scored 109 points this season.
Jackson, a Reese’s Senior Bowl selection who was voted Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, has 114 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 12 QB hurries, one interception and six passes defended this year. He’s one of only two FBS players since 2000 (along with Tulsa’s Alain Karatepeyan in 2007) with at least 110 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and six passes defended in a single season and is the only FBS player with at least 200 tackles and 25.0 tackles for loss in the last two years.
• BOONE — Donovan Gregory scored a season-high 16 points as App State men’s basketball topped Erskine 69-44 in its non-conference home finale on Monday evening.
Gregory finished 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) from the field and 8-of-9 (88.9 percent) from the free throw line. He added five rebounds and a pair of assists.
Adrian Delph added nine points, while Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and Terence Harcum each had eight points. Forrest also set the program record for games played, appearing in the 132nd contest of his career.
The Mountaineers (6-5) broke a 6-6 tie early in the first half with a 5-0 run, getting a trey from Harcum and a layup from Forrest. After Erskine (1-8) pulled within a point at 13-12, App State answered with a 7-0 spurt to take a 20-12 lead with 3:30 left in the opening frame. The Black and Gold took a 30-17 lead into the break, scoring 10 of the last 12 points of the half.
In the second half, App State pushed its lead to 38-22 on a basket by Delph. Leading 39-26, the Mountaineers used a 12-0 run to extend their lead to 51-26 with just over 10 minutes to play. Following a Flying Fleet basket, App State answered with the next five points to build its advantage to 56-28. The Mountaineers opened as large of a lead as 31 points en route to the victory.
Dec. 15
• CLEVELAND — App State represented 10 of the 88 student-athletes named to the 2021 Field Hockey Academic All-MAC Team, the Mid-American Conference announced Tuesday.
The Mountaineers have had at least 10 honorees for four straight years.
All five of App State’s seniors were selected, along with four juniors and one sophomore. The 10 student-athletes qualified for the award by maintaining a 3.20 cumulative GPA and participating in at least 50 percent of the contests this season.
• BOONE — App State’s Will Formato has been named the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Week.
Formato climbed to No. 17 in the Flo Rankings with a dominant 6-1 decision against 15th-ranked Thomas Bullard of NC State — marking the second straight year Formato beat a higher-ranked Bullard in a dual setting. A year after posting a 4-0 shutout of Bullard in Raleigh, Formato used a takedown in the final minute of the first period to claim control over the four-time NCAA qualifier.
Formato earned his second ranked win of this season while improving to 6-2 overall this year and 16-5 in duals during his App State career.
Dec. 17
• BOONE — App State split 10 matches against No. 20 North Carolina, with Thomas Flitz beating a top 10 opponent and Michael Burchell closing the dual with a victory against a two-time NCAA qualifier, but the Tar Heels used bonus points in two victories as they claimed a 17-15 win Friday night in a packed Varsity Gym.
Flitz earned a 6-5 decision against ninth-ranked Clay Lautt at 174 pounds, and Burchell delivered a tiebreaking takedown with a minute left in a 3-2 decision against Brandon Whitman. Lautt and Flitz traded first-period takedowns before Flitz followed a second-period escape with another takedown for a 6-3 lead.
App State’s other victories came from seventh-ranked Jonathan Millner (5-2 decision at 149 pounds against 17th-ranked Zach Sherman in a matchup of returning All-Americans), Will Formato (5-0 shutout of Sonny Santiago at 165 pounds) and Caleb Smith (7-3 decision against Spencer Moore at 125 pounds).
Dec. 19
• LOUISVILLE, Ky. — App State Wrestling opened its SoCon schedule with a dominant 46-6 road victory against Bellarmine.
The Mountaineers improved to 45-5 in 50 conference duals since the start of the 2014-15 season — giving them the fifth-best conference record in Division I wrestling during that time, behind just Missouri, Oklahoma State, Cornell and Penn State.
After taking three of the first six matches against No. 5 NC State and splitting 10 matches in a 17-15 loss to No. 20 North Carolina, App State (1-2) received bonus points in all nine of its wins Sunday in Louisville. Bellarmine’s lone victory came via an injury default in the first 10 seconds of the matchup at 197 pounds.
Codi Russell (133 pounds), Anthony Brito (141), Jonathan Millner (149) and Michael Burchell (285) all recorded pins for the Mountaineers. They had three straight following a six-point win by forfeit at 125 pounds for Caleb Smith, as Russell delivered a fall in the final minute of his match to earn additional bonus points.
