The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Dec. 6-13.
Dec. 6
• BOONE — App State softball head coach Shelly Hoerner agreed to a contract extension that runs through 2025, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Monday.
“Since we hired Shelly in 2017, App State Softball has been on an upward trajectory,” Gillin said. “Shelly is a tremendous leader for our softball program, and we look forward to our student-athletes’ continued pursuit of excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community.”
Now entering her fifth season as the Mountaineers’ head coach, she has led the program to three straight winning seasons for the first time in school history. App State had posted a win-loss record below .500 in each of the four seasons before her arrival.
This past spring, the Mountaineers went 27-19 and captured their first Sun Belt Tournament victory (against Georgia State), while pitcher Kenzie Longanecker and outfielder Buruato were named all-conference.
Dec. 10
• BOONE — App State has a first-team FBS All-American at cornerback for the second straight year, as Steven Jones Jr. received that honor Friday from the Football Writers Association of America.
Only a day earlier, Jones was named to the Walter Camp All-Americans list.
Green Bay Packers rookie Shemar Jean-Charles’ numerous All-America honors as an App State senior in 2020 included being a first-team Walter Camp All-American, and three-year starter Shaun Jolly was a second-team PFF All-American in 2019 before receiving honorable mention from Phil Steele in 2020.
Jones tied for the FBS lead with five interceptions during the regular season and is currently one behind the national lead. He leads the country with three pick-six interception returns for touchdowns, is in the top 15 nationally with 13 passes defended (counting eight breakups) and enters the bowl season with 48 tackles (39 solo) this season.
• GREENVILLE, S.C. — Four players reached double figures, but App State men’s basketball dropped a 73-65 contest at Furman on Friday evening.
Adrian Delph posted his first double-double of the season and second of his career with 17 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Justin Forrest tied his season-high with 17 points, while adding four rebounds and three steals. James Lewis Jr. added 12 points and eight rebounds (seven offensive) off the bench and Michael Almonacy finished with 10 points.
Dec. 12
• BOONE — App State took three of the first six matches against No. 5 N.C. State, as victories by Sean Carter, Jonathan Millner and Will Formato had the Mountaineers tied with four matches remaining, but the Wolfpack finished with a 25-10 road victory Sunday.
With App State hosting a dual in Varsity Gym with no capacity restrictions for the first time in 658 days, a standing-room-only crowd of 1,206 created an electric atmosphere.
NC State improved to 3-0, while an App State team just outside the NWCA Coaches Poll top 25 lost its season opener.
• BOONE — Despite 18 points from Michaela Porter and a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds from Alexia Allesch, App State suffered its first home loss of the season by a score of 78-65 to Wofford.
The Mountaineers (6-4) had started the year with four straight home victories and had won their last three games overall.
Allesch’s double-double was her second of the season. Freshmen Zada Porter and Mariah Frazier chipped in career highs of nine points and seven points, respectively.
Jackie Carman led Wofford with 26 points, and Reagan Rapert added 15. The Terriers went 23-of-31 from the free-throw line, while App State made nine of their 14 attempts from the charity stripe.
