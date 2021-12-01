The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Nov. 22-29.
Nov. 22
• ESTERO, Fla. — Adrian Delph scored a career-high 39 points, but App State men’s basketball fell to Delaware 75-68 in its opening game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Delph made a career-high 13 field goals and a career-best seven 3-pointers to better his previous career-high of 28 points, set last season on Jan. 16 against South Alabama. He made his first 10 shots of the contest. His 39 points are the most by a Mountaineer since Ronshad Shabazz finished with 47 points at ULM on Feb. 28, 2019.
• BOONE — App State trailed by one at halftime, but completely dominated the second half of an 81-49 rout of Winston-Salem State on Monday at the Holmes Convocation Center.
Trailing 32-31 after a first half in which the Mountaineers shot 28.2 percent from the field, App State outscored the Rams by a 50-17 margin over the last 20 minutes of the contest.
“Our team grades themselves at half on their performance, and then we talk about it, and we leave the locker room on the same page,” App State head coach Angel Elderkin said. “They knew that we weren’t us. Credit to Winston-Salem State for playing a really good first half, coming in here super inspired to knock us off. I thought we got a really good response from our team.”
Nov. 23
• BOONE — App State’s offensive line has been named one of 13 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the top offensive line in college football.
With finalists being named Dec. 7, the other semifinalists come from Air Force, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Oregon State and Wisconsin. App State has been recognized as a top-15 line nationally by the Joe Moore Award in three of the last four seasons.
Coached by Nic Cardwell, a six-man rotation up front features center Baer Hunter, right tackle Cooper Hodges, left tackle Anderson Hardy and three guards: Damion Daley, Isaiah Helms and Luke Smith.
• ESTERO, Fla. — App State men’s basketball used a tough defensive effort to defeat Akron 57-45 on the second day of the Gulf Coast Showcase.
The App State defense limited Akron (2-3) to just 30.5 percent (18-of-59) shooting and 21.2 percent (7-of-33) shooting from deep. The Mountaineers also forced the Zips into 14 turnovers in the victory.
Nov. 24
• DURHAM — App State led 34-28 at the half and stayed within striking distance despite Duke’s hot second-half shooting, but the Mountaineers fell 73-65 to the Blue Devils (5-0) on Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Michaela Porter and Janay Sanders both scored 19 points and Alexia Allesch added a season-high 13 for the Mountaineers, who recorded season bests in field-goal percentage (47.4 percent) and 3-point percentage (44.4 percent) on the night.
Nov. 29
• NEW ORLEANS — After a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Georgia Southern on Saturday, Nov. 27, Appalachian State wide receiver Jalen Virgil was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.
