March 23
• KANNAPOLIS — In the first game at Atrium Health Ballpark, the $52 million home of the MiLB-based Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Charlotte took early control in a 15-5 victory against App State baseball on Tuesday night. The new 5,000-seat ballpark in downtown Kannapolis opened in May, 2020, in the same year that no minor league baseball was played. Tuesday’s game originally was scheduled to be contested at Charlotte, but the change to a bigger venue created an opportunity for a limited number of fans to purchase tickets before they quickly sold out last week — the reduced-capacity sellout drew a crowd of 1,648. Luke Drumheller reached base four times in a 1-for-2 night that included two walks and one hit by pitch, while App State also got one hit apiece from Peyton Idol, Phillip Cole, Trent Lewis and Robbie Young.
March 26
• KENT, Oh. — App State field hockey dropped a back-and-forth affair 3-2 at Kent State Friday. App State struck first Friday, courtesy of a Rachel Fleig goal with 11:47 left to play in the second quarter, and retained the 1-0 advantage heading into break, but could not hold off the Golden Flashes for the win. Five shots on the day marked an offensive season low for the Mountaineers. Addie Clark earned the start in goal and recorded three saves.
• STATESBORO, Ga. — App baseball hung tough with Georgia Southern starter Tyler Owens on Friday night, as the Mountaineers faced a one-run deficit through six innings before the Eagles closed out a 3-1 win in the series opener. App State (10-10, 3-1 Sun Belt) sent Quinton Martinez to the mound for Game 2 against the Eagles (11-9, 2-2) on Saturday. Robbie Young went 3-for-4 at the plate, setting up a run with a single, and Luke Drumheller was 2-for-5 as App State outhit the Eagles by a 7-5 mark. App State starter Tyler Tuthill allowed three runs on three hits in 5.1 innings, as the Eagles scored their first two runs on a second-inning sacrifice fly and fourth-inning double.
• BOONE — App State softball defeated Georgia State in extra innings Friday night to earn its first conference win of the season. The 6-5 victory is the Mountaineers’ second straight extra-inning victory. The game was a back-and-forth affair as there were three lead changes throughout the game. Both teams came out swinging as the Mountaineers racked up 14 hits, while the Panthers tallied 10. Kenzie Longanecker (8-3) was tough in the circle for App State, earning the win and striking out three in her eight innings pitched. White and Parrott each ended the game with three hits and Parrott tallied two RBIs. For Georgia State, Elle Doolittle (0-1) came on in relief for starter Sophie Mooney in the sixth inning and ultimately received the loss in the circle, giving up five hits and one run. Richardson and Davis each had two hits, as well as two RBIs.
March 27
• STATESBORO, Ga. — App State baseball faced a three-run deficit going to the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday, but Georgia Southern pulled away to claim a 10-2 win. Peyton Idol went 2-for-3 with a two-run double and two walks, and Bailey Welch was 3-for-4 with one run scored to lead the offense for App.
• ATLANTA — App State women’s tennis snapped its three-match skid with a 4-1 triumph over Georgia State on Saturday afternoon at the Lifetime Athletic Complex. App State won the doubles point followed by three singles victories en route to its first road win of the season.
• KENT, Ohio — App State field hockey suffered a 1-0 setback at Kent State in a defensive battle Saturday. Defensively, the Mountaineers (3-5, 2-4 MAC) held the Golden Flashes (5-1, 3-1) to single-digit shot attempts, nine, and only four shots on goal. The Black and Gold would offensively match Kent State with nine shots of their own Saturday.
March 28
• STATESBORO, Ga. — Noah Hall and Eli Ellington limited Georgia Southern to four hits, productive outs gave App State an early lead and Robbie Young added insurance with a solo homer as the Mountaineers closed a Sun Belt road series with a 3-1 victory Sunday.
App State baseball (11-11) improved to 4-2 in league play and won a Sun Belt game in Statesboro for the second time since both programs joined the league.
• STATESBORO, Ga. — App State women’s tennis suffered a 4-1 loss to Georgia Southern on Sunday afternoon at the Wallis Tennis Center. App State falls to 4-9 and 3-4 in Sun Belt action. Georgia Southern improves to 12-8 and 4-3 in the league.
March 30
• JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — App State women’s golf finished 10th at the Georgia State Invitational Tuesday, highlighted by Sarah Hardin’s personal-best effort.
Hardin, a senior from West Jefferson, led the Mountaineer starting five by firing a career-low 54-hole total of 222. Hardin’s 222, which ranks tied for 10th in program history for the lowest three-round total, placed 12th on the player leaderboard among a field of 89 golfers.
• WINSTON-SALEM — Playing the first of seven scheduled games against ACC opponents this season, App State lost 15-7 at Wake Forest on Tuesday night.
Offensively, Kendall McGowan hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and led the way Tuesday by going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
McGowan also produced an RBI single in the fourth inning and scored on an infield single from Alex Leshock. Luke Drumheller, who scored on McGowan’s fourth-inning single, doubled earlier in that frame and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. Robbie Young followed that with an RBI triple as part of a 2-for-4 night.
Bailey Welch had one hit, and Andrew Terrell drew two walks.
March 31
• GREENSBORO — App State women’s tennis suffered a tough 4-3 defeat to UNC-Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon at the Piedmont Tennis Center. It was a hard-fought battle between the two in-state foes, with the Black and Gold coming away with the doubles point and four of six singles matches going to three sets. UNCG collected four of the matches for the victory.
April 2
• ATHENS, Ohio — App State field hockey edged Ohio 2-1 in the closing minutes of play Friday. Friederike Stegen redirected the game-winning goal at the 55 minute mark to lift the Mountaineers to victory.
“I’m really excited about this win for our group,” head coach Meghan Dawson said. “Ohio is always a battle each year, and today was no exception. We fought today, and it was a huge team win.”
April 3
• BOONE — App State women’s tennis pulled out a thrilling 4-3 win over Troy on Saturday afternoon at Rivers Street Courts.
In a fitting finish, in which it came down to the two seniors in María José Zacarias and Sandra Anglesjö, the duo needed three-set finishes to clinch the triumph for the Black and Gold.
With the Trojans leading 3-2, Zacarias tied up the contest with a 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 win against Matea Mihaljevic in a matchup between the No. 1’s in the lineup. Anglesjö provided the clinching victory after her counterpart forced a third set. The two foes went to a tiebreaker in which the senior captured, 7-3, and the match.
• CONWAY, S.C. — App State men’s track and field won three events at the Chanticleer Challenge on Saturday.
App State saw Patrick Freeman win the pole vault with a height of 15-7.00 (4.75m). Braden Underwood was third in the event with a mark of 14-7.25 (4.45m). Cole Krehnbrink won the 400-meter dash in 49.10 seconds. Thomas Dixon Jr. was third in the event with a time of 50.06 seconds. Dylan Blankenship captured the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.21 seconds.
Jacob Soorus was third in the javelin with a mark of 172-11 (52.72m) and Isaac Benz recorded a PR mark in the 1,500-meter run with a PR time of 3:57.81. In the high jump, Yates Hall finished in a tie for second with a height of 6-2.00 (1.88m) and Joshua Hairston was third in the 800-meter run with a PR time of 1:55.21. Nathan Karl was second in the discus with a toss of 156-10 (47.80m).
• CONWAY, S.C. — App State women’s track and field won two events at the Chanticleer Challenge on Saturday.
Celia Agee continued her strong outdoor season with a first-place finish in the pole vault. Agee cleared 11-9.75 (3.60m) to win the event by nearly a foot. Madison McCoy also posted a victory on the day, capturing the discus with a toss of 137-10 (42.01m). McCoy also was second in the shot put with a toss of 148-11 (45.39m). In the 4x100-meter relay, Jelonnie Smith, Samara Gibson, Taylor Smith and LaBria King teamed up for a second-place finish in 46.71 seconds. Ani Judd, Djamila Petersen, Maya Hanks and Nevaeh Haddock teamed up to finish third with a time of 47.35 seconds. Jelonnie Smith also posted a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.11 seconds. In the 3,000-meter run, Reilly Caldwell was second in 10:26.87 and Madison Christy was right behind in third place with a time of 10:31.48.
• ATHENS, Ohio — App State field hockey completed the road series sweep of Ohio Saturday with a 2-0 shutout victory.
The Mountaineers (5-5, 4-4 MAC) started right where they left off Friday by scoring a goal in the first three minutes of play as Pauline Mangold recorded her third goal of the season. Mangold’s opening-goal marked the eighth time this spring season in which App State has scored first in a contest. App State put away the series dagger off the stick of Meghan Smart at the 50 minute mark in the fourth. Smart now leads the conference in goals scored with six, and has accounted for 16 total points this season.
Saturday’s win also marked the first conference series sweep of the season for the Black and Gold, and the second time App State has won back-to-back contests in 2021.
• BOONE — The App State softball team took two from Radford on Saturday afternoon, winning the first game 5-2 and coming from behind to take the second game 3-1. With the wins, the Mountaineers move to 16-10 on the season, while Radford falls to 12-18.
April 4
• BOONE — App State women’s tennis suffered a 4-1 decision to South Alabama on Sunday afternoon at Rivers Street Tennis Courts.
App State falls to 5-11 and 4-5 in Sun Belt action, while South Alabama improves to 12-4 and 7-0 in league action.
