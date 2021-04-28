April 19
• MORGANTON — The Watauga girls’ soccer team (7-3) dominated the Freedom Patriots (6-4) on the road Monday, April 19. Winning 5-1, the Pioneers saw freshman Georgia Parker score two goals, while Lily McKay, Katie Durham and Shaelyn Sheaff each appeared in the scorer’s book. Freedom sophomore Abby Bryant made sure her team were not shut out, but it was not enough as Watauga climbed into third in the conference standings.
April 20
• DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The final round of the 2021 Sun Belt Women’s Golf Championship was canceled Tuesday as the course was deemed unplayable. App State’s two-round score of 605 resulted in a ninth-place finish for the Mountaineers to close out the 2020-21 campaign. Coastal Carolina was awarded both the individual and team titles with its day-two surge up the leaderboard.
The Mountaineers posted back-to-back season team low rounds, an opening-round of 303 and a 302 during Monday’s second round. App State finished just seven strokes back of a top-five team effort.
Senior Sarah Hardin paced the Black and Gold with a two-day total of 149, tying for 17th. Hardin opened with 1-over 73 to post the best round among the Mountaineer starting five.
• BOONE — The App State softball team earned two non-conference wins Tuesday afternoon, defeating East Tennessee State 4-3 and 8-0.
• BOONE — Behind strong pitching from Trey Tujetsch, App State took a three-run lead into the seventh inning against No. 19 Charlotte, but the visiting 49ers rallied to claim an 11-8 victory Tuesday night.
April 21
• NEW ORLEANS — App State women’s tennis senior María José Zacarias and freshman Ksenia Aleshina were named First-Team All-Sun Belt doubles on Wednesday, as the league announced all-conference awards.
Zacarias earns her third postseason conference honor while Aleshina nabs her first all-conference award. The Mountaineers’ top tandem in the lineup were recognized after finishing 10-3 overall and 7-2 in league action.
The pairing’s 10 wins led No. 1 doubles and the 7-2 mark also led all No. 1 doubles tandems in the Sun Belt. Zacarias and Aleshina put together a season-best six-match win streak and finished the year with an 8-1 showing over their last nine contests.
April 22
• NEW ORLEANS — App State women’s field athlete Maya Hanks has been named Sun Belt Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week, the conference announced Thursday. It marks the first Field Athlete of the Week honor for Hanks.
At the USC Open on Saturday, Hanks posted a PR in the triple jump, covering 41-7.00 (12.67m) on her third jump of the day to finish second. Her mark was the best triple jump distance in the Sun Belt this season.
In addition, her mark also ranks 26th in the NCAA East Region. The top 32 individuals advancing the NCAA East Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Fla., from May 27 to May 29.
April 24
• CHARLOTTE — Ryan Brown posted a top 10 mark in the 5,000-meter run to lead App State men’s track and field at the Charlotte Invitational.
Brown turned in a solid performance crossing second in a personal record time of 14:25.46. His mark now ranks as the sixth best time in the event in program history. Ben Cignarale placed 10th in the event with a PR time of 14:48.07. Cole Krehnbrink notched a PR in the 400-meter dash with a third-place finish in 48.92 seconds. Thomas Dixon Jr. was seventh with a time of 51.02 seconds.
The Mountaineers saw Jabari Johnson place third in the 100-meter dash in 10.90 seconds and Brenton Ervin finish in a tie for sixth with a time of 11.21 seconds. Calbert Guest clocked a PR in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a fourth-place finish in 9:26.94, while Joshua Hairston was seventh in the 800-meter run with a PR time of 1:54.03.
In the pole vault, Patrick Freeman finished in a tie for fifth place with a mark of 15-3.50 (4.66m). Braden Underwood also placed seventh in the event with a mark of 15-3.50 (4.66m). Dylan James crossed fourth in the 200-meter dash in 23.81 seconds and Dylan Blankenship was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles in 54.72 seconds.
App State also saw two place in the top eight of the long jump. Eric Haddock Jr. placed sixth with a mark of 21-8.75 (6.62m) and Tyler Lewis finished eighth with a PR leap of 21-6.75 (6.57m). App State will now shift its focus to the Sun Belt Championships in Mobile, Ala., from May 13 to May 15.
• CHARLOTTE — The 4x100-meter relay team took first place as App State women’s track and field competed at the Charlotte Invitational. Jelonnie Smith, Samara Gibson, Taylor Smith and LaBria King teamed up in the 4x100-meter relay to cross the finish line first in 46.23 seconds. It marks the third time this season the Mountaineers have seen a 4x100-meter relay tandem take first-place.
The long jump saw Taylor Smith finish second with a leap of 18-4.50 (5.60m) and Nevaeh Haddock placed fourth with a distance of 17-8.75 (5.40m). Jessica Dixon crossed second in the 200-meter dash in 25.66 seconds, with Araybian Lilly finishing sixth with a time of 26.77 seconds.
Madison McCoy covered 156-11 (47.83m) in the hammer throw to finish fifth and Megan Plummer was eighth in the shot put with a distance of 37-6.50 (11.44m). Sarah Venable crossed sixth in the 800-meter run with a PR time of 2:16.29, while Izzy Evely recorded a PR in the 1,500-meter run with an eighth-place finish in 4:39.72. Jelonnie Smith was sixth in the 400-meter dash in 58.80 seconds and Danielle Lugo and Allison Calek finished sixth and eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:32.72 and 2:43.49, respectively.
App State will now compete in the Sun Belt Championships in Mobile, Ala., from May 13 to May 15.
• BOONE — App State field hockey closed the 2021 spring season with a 1-0 defensive-battle loss to Longwood Saturday.
Only 11 shots were recorded in Saturday’s soggy matchup, eight by Longwood and three from App State. Longwood’s eventual game-winning goal from Karly Harwood was produced off a corner four minutes into the third period.
Anna Smarrelli, Veerle Van Heertum and Sydney Lee each officially recorded a shot for the Black and Gold. Offensively, the Mountaineers earned two corners Saturday but were unable to find the back of the cage to tie.
Addie Clark kept the Mountaineers within striking distance all day long with five saves in goal. Friederike Stegen’s defensive presence in the midfield also kept App State’s senior day win hopes alive by recording her first defensive save of the year.
With the loss, App State finished the 2021 campaign 7-9 overall and 4-8 in Mid-American Conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.