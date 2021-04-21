April 14
• BOONE — App State Football alums Cole Garrison and Noah Hannon have been named members of the 2021 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which was released Wednesday by the National Football Foundation. To be a member, players who completed their final year of eligibility in Fall 2020/Spring 2021 or graduates who are not returning to college competition must have attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 and been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2020-21 season.
Garrison finished with a 3.93 GPA as an exercise science major who played in 47 career games and started the first 10 games of the 2020 season at left tackle. A nominee for the Campbell Trophy that went to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete, he was accepted into UAB’s medical school after ranking in the top 13 percent nationally with an MCAT score of 513.
Hannon, an opening-game starter at center as a true freshman, started all 52 games that App State played during his career and has posted a 3.56 GPA as an exercise science major on schedule to graduate in May. Hannon, a first-team All-Sun Belt pick in his final two seasons, and Garrison, a fourth-team All-Sun Belt pick by Phil Steele as a senior, were key figures on an offensive line that helped App State go 9-3 in 2020 and rank seventh nationally in rushing yards per game.
April 15
• PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — App State women’s tennis fell to No. 5W seed Texas State, 4-1, in the Opening Round of the Sun Belt Championships held in Peachtree City, Ga. The Mountaineers’ season concludes at 6-14, while the Bobcats advance to the quarterfinals to face the first seed from the West Division in UTA tomorrow.
April 16
• OXFORD, Ohio — App State field hockey saw its four-game win streak snapped on Friday with a 5-1 loss at Miami. The Mountaineers (7-6, 4-5 MAC) surrendered five goals as Miami remained perfect in Mid-American Conference play at 7-0 on the year.
• CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Isaac Benz broke the school record in the 10,000-meter run and Ryan Brown moved up the all-time list in the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Friday evening at the Virginia Challenge. The meet featured some of the top competition in the NCAA East Region, with athletes competing from the ACC, Big East, Big 12 and SEC.
Benz broke a 37-year school record in the 10,000-meter run, crossing in 29:39.31. His time bettered the previous school record of 29:52.1 set by Carlton Law in 1984. His mark now sits as the third fastest time in the Sun Belt this season in the 10,000-meter run.
• STATESBORO, GA. — The Sun Belt softball series between App State and Georgia Southern will come down to game three as the two teams split the Friday doubleheader. The Eagles (10-21, 3-10 SBC) took the first game 11-3 (6 inn.) and the Mountaineers (21-11, 5-6 SBC) bounced back to take game two 6-3.
• NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mid-inning comeback. Extra-inning win. App State opened a three-game series at Lipscomb with a dramatic 9-5 victory in 11 innings Friday, April 16. The Mountaineers (14-15) trailed 5-0 after three innings, tied the game in the top of the seventh and took control with a four-run top of the 11th, highlighted by Phillip Cole’s two-run double to left to break the tie.
Following a resilient start from Tyler Tuthill (retired the final 10 batters he faced in a six-inning effort) and strong relief work from Eli Ellington, Noah Hall improved to 5-0 this season and 7-0 in his career by allowing no hits over the final 2.2 innings against the Bisons (11-18).
April 17
• OXFORD, Ohio — App State field hockey dropped back-to-back contests at Miami of Ohio with a 7-0 defeat Saturday.
Miami (11-1, 9-0 MAC) clinched the Mid-American Conference’s regular season crown in Saturday’s win over App State. The Mountaineers (7-7, 4-6 MAC) will travel back to the High Country to prep for their final series of the spring season, hosting of a two-game series April 23-24 against Longwood.
• STATESBORO, GA. — The App State softball team secured the series win over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon, defeating the Eagles 5-2 in a comeback victory. The Mountaineers are now 22-11 on the season and 6-6 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Eagles fall to 10-22, 3-11 in conference play.
App State used a balanced attack to defeat the Eagles, scoring in the fourth, sixth and seventh to take the win in game three. Georgia Southern took the lead in the bottom of the second, stringing together four hits to take the 2-0 lead. From there, the Mountaineer defense shutout the Eagles to earn their 22nd win of the season.
• NASHVILLE — Luke Drumheller homered in the top of the first inning, and Jason Cornatzer retired eight of the 10 batters he faced in three scoreless innings to keep App State’s comeback hopes alive, but Lipscomb won 4-2 on Saturday, April 17.
App State’s best chance to rally came in the eighth inning, as it loaded the bases with nobody out thanks to Bailey Welch’s leadoff double and a pair of 3-2 plunkings involving Peyton Idol and Andrew Terrell, who were both down 0-2 in the count. Drumheller’s sacrifice fly to left-center brought in Welch, but a strikeout and flyout to center ended the frame.
• COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three athletes etched their names into the App State women’s track and field record books on Saturday at the USC Open. Taylor Smith entered the top 10 in program history in the long jump. She won the event by over four inches with a PR mark of 19-6.75 (5.96m). Her mark now sits eighth all-time in program history in the long jump. Maya Hanks also added her name to the top-10 list in the triple jump. She covered a PR mark of 41-7.00 (12.67m) to finish second in the event and now sits tied for sixth in the event in program history. Lisha Van Onselen competed in the 3,000-meter run and finished third with a PR time of 10:07.27 to enter the record book. Her time sits as the ninth fastest time in the event in program history. Taylor Smith also teamed with Jelonnie Smith, Samara Gibson and LaBria King for a third-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay. The tandem’s time of 45.75 seconds marks a season-best for the Mountaineers. App State will compete again next weekend at the Charlotte Invitational. The meet is the final tune up for the Mountaineers before the Sun Belt Championships from May 13 to May 15 in Mobile, Ala.
• COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eric Haddock Jr. won the triple jump and Ben Cignarale captured the 3,000-meter run to lead App State men’s track and field at the USC Open on Saturday. Haddock Jr. won the triple jump with a mark of 50-5.50 (15.38m). His distance was eight inches farther than the next competitor and sits eighth in the event in program history. Haddock Jr. also notched a fifth-place finish in the long jump, covering 22-6.25 (6.86m) with his second jump of the day.
Cignarale opened the day with a victory in 8:42.90 in the 3,000-meter run. He sat in third place through the first four laps before overtaking the lead on lap 5 and posting a victory by a second and a half. In a field that saw 58 sprinters compete, Jabari Johnson posted a time of 10.71 seconds in the 100-meter dash to finish third.
App State men’s track and field will compete next weekend at the Charlotte Invitational. The Sun Belt Championships are from May 13 to May 15 in Mobile, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.