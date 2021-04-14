April 6
• MORGANTON — App State women’s golf finished third at the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate Tuesday. Jacksonville State won both the team and individual titles in the High Country. App State posted a 932 team score, just six strokes back of the first-place Gamecocks and four strokes behind second-place Elon. Abby Bolt paced the Mountaineers into the lead through 36 holes. Bolt closed with a 231 and finished tied for fifth on the player leaderboard, her fifth top-five display of her career.
• RALEIGH — Facing surging N.C. State for the first time in six years, App State returned from a weeklong break and played five tight innings before the Wolfpack pulled away in a 13-2 win Tuesday night. The Mountaineers trailed 3-1 after Hayden Cross scored on Alex Leshock’s one-out RBI triple in the fifth inning, but Leshock was stranded at third and N.C. State hit a solo homer in the bottom half of the frame before adding nine runs off three pitchers in the sixth inning for a 13-1 advantage. The Wolfpack is 7-2 in its last nine games, a stretch that includes a three-game sweep of North Carolina.
April 7
• NEW ORLEANS — App State women’s tennis senior María José Zacarias was named the Sun Belt Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday. Zacarias was named Player of the Week for the first time in her career, while she is the first Mountaineer this season to garner the honor. The Mexico native was recognized by the league after finishing 3-0 in doubles and 2-0 in singles as the No. 1 in both lineups last week against UNCG, Troy and South Alabama.
• BOONE — App State’s Andrew Terrell is one of 17 players nationally and the lone Sun Belt Conference player to be named to the watch list for the John Olerud Award Two-Way Player of the Year Award. Presented by the College Baseball Foundation, the award is named for the former Washington State standout who achieved success both as a first baseman and left-handed pitcher during the late 1980s and was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007.
Through 24 games this season, Terrell has made multiple starts at six positions: designated hitter, left field, center field, right field, third base and pitcher. He’s reached base 30 times, posted 15 hits, scored 12 runs and stolen five bases offensively while also recording 11 strikeouts and a 1-1 record in 4.1 innings spread over four mound appearances.
• BOONE — The App State softball team tallied its sixth straight win on Wednesday afternoon, taking down UNC Greensboro 4-3. The Mountaineers used a balanced attack against the Spartans, with five different players tallying a hit.
• BOONE — App State women’s tennis fell to Coastal Carolina, 4-2, on Wednesday afternoon at Rivers Street Courts. App State falls to 5-12 and 4-6 in Sun Belt play, while Coastal Carolina improves to 13-5 and 7-3 in league action.
April 9
• CHARLOTTE — App State women’s tennis suffered a 4-0 decision to a formidable 53rd-ranked Charlotte squad on Friday afternoon at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex.
April 10
• BOONE — App State field hockey cruised past Bellarmine 7-2 Saturday, sparked by a hat trick-effort from senior Meghan Smart. Smart, who leads the Mid-American Conference in goals scored, increased her goal tally to nine this spring season, a career high.
“I’m really proud of our team for putting in what we’ve been working on for weeks into a game setting,” head coach Meghan Dawson said. “We had everyone from the bench contribute today and it was a huge team win. We’re excited to get back out there and compete as one unit.”
April 11
• BOONE — The App State softball team recorded its ninth straight victory this weekend, sweeping Sun Belt opponent ULM in a three-game series. With the win in the third game, the Mountaineers set a new program record for longest win streak. App State is now 20-10 on the season, moving to 4-5 in Sun Belt play. ULM falls to 10-20, 4-7 SBC.
• BOONE — App State field hockey captured its fourth straight win Sunday with a 6-1 victory over Bellarmine.
The Mountaineers (7-5, 4-4 MAC) outscored the Knights 13-3 for the weekend series sweep. The sweep of Bellarmine marked back-to-back series sweeps for the Mountaineers. Both Meghan Smart and Veerle Van Heertum found the back of the cage twice Sunday. Smart recorded five goals over the course of the weekend, improving her goal tally to 11, and is now the sole leader in the Mid-American Conference for goals scored this spring season.
• DAVIDSON — App State women’s tennis ended the regular season on a high note with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Davidson on Sunday afternoon. App State improves to 6-13 while Davidson falls to 5-13 on the year.
