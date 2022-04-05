BOONE — Watauga softball coach April Yandle got quite a birthday gift on Monday, April 4 — a 7-6 home win against the rival Ashe County Huskies that made it two-in-a-row for her Pioneers.
"I saw (the Pioneers) want it more tonight than I have most games and it was really fun to watch," Yandle said.
After a six-game losing streak over two weeks, the Pioneers (3-12, 2-3) traveled to Freedom on Friday, April 1. Offensive woes had been a problem for the team all season, but they put up 11 runs against Freedom to get their second win of the season and first in conference play.
However, Watauga's home crowd had yet to cheer for victory when the Huskies (2-8, 1-2) came to town.
After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the second, the Pioneers caught fire at the plate in the bottom of the inning.
Ashlyn Braswell opened the Pioneer's scoring by hitting freshman Chloe Wilson home, before she, Lilli Taylor and Jayden Arnette loaded the bases. Dagan Newsome drew a walk, which tied the game at 2-2 and the Pioneers were just getting started.
What followed were a pair of two RBI doubles from Elisa Presnell and Bug Noble that shot Watauga into a 6-2 lead. Taylor would tac on another RBI to give the Pioneers a five-run cushion, but there was still plenty of softball left to play.
The Huskies began clawing their way back — scoring one run in the third and two in the fourth. In the top of the seventh and final inning, Ally Greer cracked a deep triple that set her up for Gwyneth Wood to get an easy RBI and make it 7-6.
"I went out into the infield and I said, 'it's okay, we're fine, we've been here before. You've got to get two outs, we're going to jam these hitters and produce some ground balls to the infield. Y'all know how to play this,'" Yandle said.
Despite having allowed six runs to that point, Watauga pitcher Bailey Main stayed calm and kept delivering difficult pitches. With two outs and Greer still stranded on third base, a pop fly that fell into Newsome's glove signaled the end of the Ashe comeback effort and the Watauga win.
Yandle said she was happy with the win, but that the young team still had room for improvement.
"I will take seven runs on any day, but I would rather score one every inning and have seven runs than just hoping for one big inning. That tells me we're hitting consistently and we're producing on offense," Yandle said. "We're going to keep working on hitting."
The Ashe matchup was the first of three in one week for the Pioneers, who will host non-conference opponent Wilkes Central on Wednesday, April 6, before heading to South Caldwell two days later.
