BOONE — The journey came to end for the Watauga softball team as they were knocked out of the conference tournament by Ashe County on Monday.
The 12-2 loss was the third time the rivals had played each other this season, splitting the first two games one apiece. With Watauga (4-19, 3-7) having won the last time the teams played in Boone, the Pioneers were in with a chance at a second round berth.
However, Ashe took a 3-0 lead in the first and never looked back. While senior pitcher Bug Noble was having a good day on the mound and controlling the ball well, Ashe was making their chances count by getting the most out of their hits.
"We had confidence in (Noble) to go out there and do what she needed to do. She's going to challenge hitters, she's going to spread out the plate and she has a killer drop ball," Pioneers head coach April Yandle said.
Yandle said the senior — playing in what turned out to be her final high school game — had a good game on the mound, but what killed the Pioneers was hitting.
Aside from two runs in the third inning, Watauga could not get the ball to hit the ground when they were at the plate. Maleah Lovell was on the mound for the Huskies, as she was for the previous two games against Watauga where the Pioneers put up a combined 10 runs.
Lovell gave the Pioneers little to nothing to work with, and when they could make contact it did not land.
"We know we can hit (against Lovell) and we hit hard tonight — we just hit straight at people," Yandle said. "I can think of four or five hard hits he had tonight that the fielder barely had to move for. And what do you tell the girls? You just have to keep hitting the ball hard, they'll drop. We didn't run ourselves out of the innings, we didn't do anything wrong, we just couldn't get hits strung together that toughed grass or dirt instead of a glove."
By the time the fifth inning rolled around, Ashe had built up a head of steam and started making moves. A triple from Ally Greer sent two Huskies home and made it an 11-2 ballgame — one run away from a mercy rule finish.
That run would come from senior Gwyneth Wood, whose single gave Greer enough time to reach home plate.
In the bottom of the fifth, Watauga was down to their last three outs. Elisa Presnell was hit by a pitch and Noble singled, but both were stranded on base when the final pitch was called a strike.
After the game, the coaches gave the Pioneers a moment to themselves on the field.
"We had some girls who were already getting emotional because we have a very young team. They love each other, they really love Bug and (fellow senior Ashlyn Braswell) and they knew they had just played their last game with them," Yandle said. "We let them have a few minutes and then we talked about 'there's plenty we can do better, let's not focus on that tonight.'"
The loss saw the Pioneers drop to 4-19 giving them no chance of getting to play in the state playoffs, the May 2 home game marked the finale for Watauga.
