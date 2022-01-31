WEST JEFFERSON — Luke Cuthbert left the Ashe County High School gym on Wednesday, Jan. 26, as a champion after taking the top spot at the 3A/4A Northwestern Conference Tournament.
After getting a bye through the first two rounds, Cuthbert (170) topped South Caldwell's Nolan Litton by fall in just under a minute to book a spot in the finals. Facing Ashe's Lukus Spencer, Cuthbert made quick work of his opponent and secured gold after just 52 seconds.
Cuthbert was not the only Pioneer to medal at the conference tournament, though. Two others took silver and three more earned bronze. Any wrestler that finishes in the top two receives an all-conference nod, while third-place finishers are named as honorable mentions.
Securing second-placed spots for Watauga were Ryder Sullivan (120) and Jordan Lemus (152).
Sullivan started his tournament with a win via fall over Ashe's Ryder Phipps, but was unable to top South Caldwell's Jonah McBurney in the finals. Sullivan fought hard, but succumbed to a fall after a little over five minutes.
After three byes sent him straight to the finals, Lemus was tasked with taking on Andrew Peterson from Ashe. Peterson took the win via fall, but Lemus still walked away with an all-conference selection.
The Pioneers rounded out their tournament with three third-placed finishes from Daniel Russom's (138) win over South Caldwell's Larry Breeden, Jacob Steadman's (126) win over Ashe's Takoda Barnes and Spencer Brock's (145) win over Alexander Central's Matthew Dooley.
While the Pioneers' individual excellence was much to celebrate, the team finished fourth in the team scores with 93.5 points. Ashe took the top spot on home turf with 206, Hibriten finished second with 141 and Alexander Central rounded out the top three with 118.
With the regular season and conference tournament behind them, the Pioneers now look tot he NCHSAA dual team playoffs. Watauga — a sixth seed — has been matched up with Hickory Ridge in the first round, set for Monday, Jan. 31 at West Forsyth. Whichever team takes the win will see their second round opponent later in the day, being either West Forsyth or Porter Ridge.
Cuthbert is also up for the Charlotte Observer's boys high school athlete of the week. Voting can be done at tinyurl.com/4njc9ynv.
