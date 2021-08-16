BOONE — When the Watauga Pioneers football team lines up against TC Roberson on Aug. 20, they will do so with a player in demand.
Two-way force Isaiah Shirley heads into the season already knowing he will be able to play football at the college level, with the high school junior already having five offers from schools.
After a summer of recruiting trips, uniform photo shoots and summer workouts, he said recruiting has been great, but he is ready to get back on the field for head coach Ryan Habich's squad.
"It's been a great experience and I'm happy I'm able to experience it," Shirley said, noting the attention "came out of nowhere."
Playing as both a defensive end and a tight end, Shirley has put his 6'4" frame to use. In his sophomore season, he led the Pioneers with 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for a loss and finished second on the team with 44 total tackles.
He added that whatever position he plays in the future does not matter to him, so long as he is helping the team win.
"I'm happy that I have the athletic ability to (play both sides of the ball) and that coach feels confident in me to do it," Shirley said. "So, whether it's being a tight end and blocking or getting past a blocker to get the tackle, I want to help the team as much as possible."
However, Shirley said getting complacent is not an option, he has to "keep that edge."
"You have to keep going," Shirley said. "Stay humble, because that'll get you everywhere and just keep working hard. Everybody tells me what I'm doing wrong, and I'd rather have that because I know they care."
Shirley said that while offers from Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest, N.C. State and Appalachian State are nice, he noted that the plan is to accomplish more. While others would look at offers on the table, or being ranked by Rivals as the 10th-best recruit in the state's class of 2023, and coast to college, Shirley looks at them differently.
In his eyes, they are what drives him to aim higher.
"I want to work on becoming a better football player, that's number one," Shirley said. "I want to be a good teammate here so that carries on to college and I'm learning good habits, which I think I'm in a great program to do that … and become a better man through it."
