BOONE — In another dominant performance, the Watauga High School Pioneers boys' soccer team dispatched the Freedom Patriots 6-0 at home on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Heading into their third game in three days, the Pioneers (4-1) had outscored their previous two opponents by a combined 15 goals, only allowing one. The Patriots (1-3) came to Boone on the back of their first win of the season.
Watauga was the first to get chances at scoring, with senior forward Hatch Sevensky being unable to put away an early one-on-one. Sevensky would score the first goal of the game in the 17th minute, tucking away a penalty kick he earned after being pulled down in the box.
A minute later, the Pioneers would lose midfielder Matthew Taubman when he collided with a Freedom player while going after a header. Watauga Head Coach Josh Honeycutt said after the game Taubman is believed to have suffered a concussion.
It would take more than 15 minutes for Watauga to get back on the scoresheet, but when they did, they scored in bunches.
First was a free kick with only six minutes left in the first half, when captain Owen Combs sailed the ball into the box for Sevensky, who scored his second of the game with a deft header from close range.
Next was a solo strike from Sevensky's fellow attacker, senior Ayden Franklin. Watauga's leader in combined goals and assists beat his man on the dribble before drilling the ball into the top-left corner of the net from range.
With only two minutes left, the Pioneers were piling on the Patriot's goal, but no one got the satisfaction in scoring Watauga's fourth goal of the half. Franklin fired a cross into the box from the left side, only for it to be deflected by Freedom fullback Isaac Searcy for an own goal.
Up 4-0 after halftime, Watauga had the momentum, but could not capitalize on chances early in the second half.
Another cross from Franklin led to a goal in the 52nd minute, but this time it was scored by a Pioneer, Chase Perry, for the Pioneers.
Ten minutes later, Walker Franklin would cap the scoring with a close shot after dribbling through two defenders to make it 6-0
After Walter Franklin's score, an injury would bite the Pioneers again. In the 64th minute, Davis Taylor left the game with a knee injury, needing support to walk off the pitch. Honeycutt said the hope is Taylor's injury is minor, but an ACL injury to the knee a year earlier added to the uncertainty.
While Watauga maintained control of the game, with Freedom rarely troubling goalkeeper Reilly Riddle, the 6-0 scoreline would stand as the clock ticked to zero.
Honeycutt said after the game that the team deserved a well-earned break after their recent run of matches. Sitting second in the conference and now on a three-game winning streak, Honeycutt said he was happy with how the team is playing, noting the season will only get tougher as it continues.
The Pioneers will return to action in a home game Tuesday, Feb. 16 against the Alexander Central Cougars.
