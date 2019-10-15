BOONE — Rebekah Farthing helped her fellow seniors celebrate Senior Night by leading the Watauga volleyball team to a 25-4, 25-11, 25-14 victory over visiting Alexander Central Oct. 14 at Lentz-Eggers Gym.
Farthing, one of five Watauga seniors honored before the game, finished with 13 kills. The Georgia Southern-bound Farthing added a service ace offensively and a pair of blocks and a pair of digs on defense.
Brook Byrd and Tegan Allan, both seniors, each finished with six kills. Allan posted six blocks and Byrd had five digs for the Pioneers.
Fellow senior Carolyn Murray chipped in five kills, five service aces, eight digs and two blocks. Another senior, libero Chloe Baldwin, handed out 13 assists, 10 digs and an ace. Sophomore setter Brelyn Sturgill handed out 18 assists and freshman Brooke Scheffler had four kills for the Pioneers.
Watauga was coming off a 3-2 win over previously unbeaten Fred T. Foard after falling behind by two sets. It was the first time the Pioneers needed five sets to win a match all season.
“It was a big match and then we had to come back to play a slower match,” Watauga coach Kris Hagaman said. “They did a good job continuing to play our game, but it was a huge difference in pace.”
Watauga (22-0, 11-0 NWC) can clinch the Northwestern Conference championship with a win over Hickory. The Red Tornadoes’ (14-4, 9-1) lone conference loss was a 25-16, 25-17, 25-15 setback to Watauga in Boone on Sept. 23.
It is Watauga’s final match of the regular season.
