BOONE — While the weather may not have been ideal, the Watauga boys' soccer team powered through to nab a 1-0 win over Freedom on senior night on Monday, Oct. 25.
With the game came the honoring of seven Pioneers (11-6-4) playing in their final regular season game at Jack Groce Stadium: Gresham Collins, Davis Taylor, Matt Taubman, Zade Tincher, Gabe Kop, Nathan Bishop and Noah Lang.
The win — their sixth straight — sees the Pioneers continue their fine form in conference, having only lost a single game in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
All that is left for Watauga's regular season is a Wednesday, Oct. 27, tilt with Ashe County (5-13-2, 1-8) that could see the Pioneers secure at least a share of the conference title.
