BOONE — The Watauga High School Pioneer swim teams are fired up and ready for their 2022–23 season to commence.
Both the girl’s and boy’s teams are coming off 2021-22 conference titles, which were the first instance in school history that both Pioneer swim squads won their conference meets in the same year.
Furthermore, the girl’s swim team currently holds a three-year conference winning streak — the program’s only other title was in the 1986-87 season. Meanwhile the boy’s win last season was just the third in program history, with back-to-back wins in 1977-78 and 1978-79 being the only other two occasions.
Head coach David Gragg has been involved in coaching the Watauga swim team for 25 years. Under his tutelage, the program has grown in popularity with the students while also garnering the aforementioned titles. As a measure of that success, last season Gragg was named both the boy’s and girl’s Northwest 3A/4A Conference Coach of the Year.
Last seaso,n Gragg’s squad sent four members of the girl’s team to the states-level meet, including returners Lauren Patterson and Virginia St. Clair. Patterson set several school records as a sophomore last season, while St. Clair was a member of the very successful relay teams.
Meanwhile for the boy’s squad, Paul Gamiel, Trathan Gragg, Nickolas Lyons, Anson Ross and Levi Temple all competed at the regionals-level meet, and look to return to improve upon last year’s results while leading a new crop of teammates.
The athletes on both teams are eager to continue the newfound success that they discovered last season. St. Clair, Patterson and incoming freshman Michael Makdad answered questions about the team and themselves.
Virginia St. Clair
Q: What is a strength of this current group of swimmers?
A: “We have a lot of swimmers that come from a club team, which does help us a lot. But we’re honestly pretty dominant in all of the all the relays. We have the kind of depth needed to build a strong relay team, which is why we’re really good at those events.”
Q: What are you looking forward to this season?
A: “I’m really excited for the conference championship meets. It’s just always really fun, and last year we got to host them here and we will get to host here again this year. Which is really cool because it kind of just like adds an energy to the whole meet, when we get to have all of our families here.”
Q: What events do you swim?
A: “I was part of the 200-meter freestyle relay and 400-meter freestyle relay teams that went to regionals.”
Lauren Patterson
Q: What is most helpful or unique about your coaches?
A: “I have to give a shout out to Coach David Gragg. He’s brought this program so far. As you can see, we have a ton of kids here, I think we have almost 60 on our roster. A lot of that interest is from our success under him and the coaching staff that he’s brought alongside of him.”
Q: What are you looking forward to this season?
A: “For me, I’m super stoked for regionals. This year, I have a pretty lofty goal for my 100 meter fly, especially at states, if I decide to swim that event there. And our team relays, I want to succeed in taking our relays to states again just like last year.”
Q: What events do you swim?
A: “I like just about anything, I’m a sprinter. But I normally focus on the 100-meter butterfly and the 100-meter breaststroke.”
Michael Makdad
Q: As a freshman, what piqued your interest in being on the swim team?
A: “I’ve been doing organized swimming for like five years. So being on the team is about keeping that going. Trying to get better and bounce back, because I hurt my knee, and swimming is a sport that helps with it.”
Q: What are you looking forward to this season?
A: “I’m looking forward to working with the coaches. I met David only recently but I have connected with him really fast.”
Q: What events do you swim?
A: “I like to do 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, things like that.”
2022-23 Watauga girl’s swim team roster
Returners — Ella Anderson, Kenzie Baldwin, Maggie Cheves (All-Conference), Madelyn Elmore, Autumn Gardner, Sarah Green, Lola Herring (All-Conference), Georgia Parker, Lauren Patterson (NWC Swimmer of the Year, All-Conference), Abigail Pitts, Mary-Kathryn Riddle (All-Conference), Jacqueline Shuman, Virginia St. Clair (All-Conference).
Newcomers — Savannah Auton, Ava Curtis, Austin Dyer, Athena Elliott, Bridget Flaherty, Iyla Freed, Adela Garmendia, Claudia Hooker, Macie Kent, Ireland Laxton, Grace Lesesne, Emma Lewis, Emereld Martinez, Coco Mente, Katu Nzyoki, Elise Rasco, Veronica Ryan, Cadence Smith, Annabelle Stewart, Annie Willis, Marley Woolard.
2022-23 Watauga boy’s swim team roster
Returners — Summit Allan (All-Conference), Paul Gamiel, Trathan Gragg (All-Conference), Arden Jackson, Drew Jasper, Vaughn Ladd, Nickolas Lyons, Samuel Rex, Anson Ross (All-Conference), Levi Temple (All-Conference).
Newcomers — Wesley Coatney, Kole Denny, Haines Heistand, Luke Hunter, Michael Makdad, Thomas Moss, Samuel Nixon, Tasman Orkiszewski, Silas Powell, Asbury Ross, Ezekiel Walker, Ryan Wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.