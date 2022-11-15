Farthing to Sears practice

Caroline Farthing (#15) passes the ball to teammate Kate Sears.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — The Watauga High School Pioneers girl’s basketball team have been practicing, and are ready to return to action this season to defend their conference title.

Last season, the ladies went 24-4 (8-2 NWC) and snagged the program’s sixth championship in school history, and the first since the 2017-18 season, in the process. After shepherding the team to that title, head coach Laura Barry was named the 2021-22 NWC Coach of the Year. Now in her sixth season as head coach and with two conference titles under her belt, Barry will look to again coach the squad to repeat the feat.

Laura Barry directs practice

Head coach Laura Barry (far right) directs her players at practice on Nov. 14.
Scheffler practice pass

Brooke Scheffler passes the ball at practice on Nov. 14, as Charlotte Torgerson runs in the background.

