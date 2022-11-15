BOONE — The Watauga High School Pioneers girl’s basketball team have been practicing, and are ready to return to action this season to defend their conference title.
Last season, the ladies went 24-4 (8-2 NWC) and snagged the program’s sixth championship in school history, and the first since the 2017-18 season, in the process. After shepherding the team to that title, head coach Laura Barry was named the 2021-22 NWC Coach of the Year. Now in her sixth season as head coach and with two conference titles under her belt, Barry will look to again coach the squad to repeat the feat.
With a majority of the roster returning from the previous season, the squad has high expectations for themselves, Barry said.
“We have a lot returning. We only lost one senior off last year’s team,” Barry said. “So we’ve got a good young group. We were very young last year, so we’re still fairly young, but a year older, which is good. Going into our season, we’re looking at staying healthy but having a little more depth, and having a team that has a lot of experience compared to last year, and being a team with pretty high ceiling and high goals.”
Returning players include senior captain Laurel Kiker and standout sophomore Kate Sears. Kiker is a vocal leader on and off the court, while also posting the best field goal percentage last season at 47%. Sears — as a freshman — led the 2021-22 squad in points (18.4 ppg), assists (4.3 apg), and 3-point percentage (44%). She earned All-State honors and was named the NWC Player of the Year in the process. Kiker and Sears both took the time to answer some questions about the team and about themselves.
Laurel Kiker
Q: What are you looking forward to this season?
A: “I’m looking forward to playing Lake Norman, and maybe get revenge for knocking us out of the playoffs last year. But also I’m really looking forward to us growing and competing as a team.”
Q: What are some strengths of your team?
A: “So we don’t have a height advantage like some teams. So while having height would be nice, we’ve adjusted, and all of us can jump and run the court fast. So that’s what we’ve got as our advantages.”
Kate Sears
Q: What is a strength of this group of players?
A: “I think last year our team was one of the closest teams I’ve ever been on. I think that definitely helped us on the court, since we just enjoyed hanging out with each other so much off the court. Being around our best friends and people we enjoy playing with definitely carried over into making team chemistry.”
Q: What are you looking forward to this season?
A: “I like playing Charlotte teams because they are some of the better teams in the state, so it’s always good competition. We start off at Chambers, and then later play Myers Park and also Lake Norman, who beat us in the playoffs last year. Just playing those three teams especially gets us ready for conference since they have really good athletes and good players.”
Q: Women’s sports have a long history of success here at Watauga; how do you feel about being able to help continue that legacy?
A: “I’ve definitely had a change in perspective. I always grew up watching just men’s stuff and ever since like I started playing here and then being recruited, I’ve really started watching more women’s sports in general. I think a lot of people over the last maybe few years or so have started doing that too. So I think there’s definitely rising interest with fans and stuff for women’s sports.”
Returners
Julie Matheson, Kate Yoblinski, Brielynn Myers (Honorable Mention), Kate Sears (All-State, All-Conference), Diane McGlamery, Caroline Farthing, Brooke Scheffle (All-Conference), Laurel Kiker (Honorable Mention), Kaitlyn Darner, Charlotte Torgerson (All-Conference)
