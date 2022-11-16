BOONE — The Watauga High School boy’s basketball team is nearing the start of their season, and have been preparing and practicing in advance of the start date.
Last season, the 2021–22 squad went 4-19 (0-10 NWC) and will look to rebound this season under second year head coach Bryson Payne.
The Pioneer boy’s basketball program sit in a relatively difficult conference, and as such, has five conference titles over the course of the school’s history, with the most recent coming in the 1998–99 season.
Payne and players Grant Morrison and Davis Hunt took time to answer some questions about the team and themselves.
Coach Bryson Payne
Q: What is your main goal for this season?
A: “We obviously want to win games, but we’re focused on more than just the wins and losses,” said Payne. “We’re just going to continue to try to get better at our system. You know, last year was the first year of implementing the system that we want to run. And so now we’ve got some guys that we’ve had for a couple years that have been practicing this system. We expect to see better things and expect to see them do the things we want to do because they’ve had a little bit more time working on it.”
Q: What is it as a coach that you find the most fulfilling?
A: “The biggest thing for me is just the relationships that I get to build with young men. Relationships that you know, really last a long time. I’ve been coaching for a while now and even as an assistant and as a head JV coach, I still talk to the guys that I coached from past teams. So it’s really the connections and getting to make those relationships and have an impact on their lives, getting to watch them grow and watch them come into them own.”
Davis Hunt
Q: What are you seeing from Coach Payne that really helps this squad out?
A: “I think he understands the main goals we have, especially for this year’s squad. Last year, obviously it didn’t go how we hoped and so we all have common goals, of having a winning record and also just bringing a better reputation to Watauga basketball. Those are the main things we’re trying to do.”
Q: What are you looking forward to this season?
A: “I’m looking forward to playing against Avery County again. That was the game that I played in the most was probably against Avery County. I only had four points, but I played well defensively. And so I’m really looking forward to beating them this year, because we lost in overtime last year in a close game.”
Q: What is something you are enjoying in practice right now?
A: “Oh we’ve been getting really into preparation. That’s a really big thing that caused us to maybe not perform as well last year. We didn’t prepare as intensely as we wanted to last season, and what we were doing in practice wasn’t translating to the game. So this season, we just had our first scrimmage against Hampton, like two days ago. And that’s one thing that we saw is that we’re doing a really good job of practice and preparation and eliminating those bad habits from last year.”
Grant Morrison
Q: What do you feel like you get from the basketball program that really helps you?
A: “Basketball is kind of escape for me. I really love to do it. So it’s always something I get to look forward to at the end of the school day. You get to come out here and play basketball and then in school, a lot of people just look up to us. It’s a very small group of us, I think there’s only 12 guys on the varsity team, so we’re close.”
Q: What are you looking forward to this season?
A: “I’m looking forward to the Christmas tournament again. We won that one last year, which was really big. Also I’m really looking forward to playing against Ashe up there, that’s always a big game. A lot of people show up for it, it’s a lot of fun. I definitely like silencing Ashe’s crowd, any other team I’d rather play at home, but Ashe I like to play away.”
Q: What is something you ‘hang your hat on’, and never let slip from your game?
A: “I feel like I’m definitely a more offensive-type player. Score the ball, that’s what I take pride in. But I feel like a big thing with this team, and what the coaches have really brought me into is that defense relates to offense, so I might help get a stop on defense. We get a team stop and run out, and in transition I can go out and get it done then.”
Returners
Davis Hunt, Jackson Pryor, Cole Horine, Grant Morrison and Wyatt Kohout.
Newcomers
Noah Dishman, Nate Gutschall, Maddox Greene, Cade Keller, Seth Greene, Josiah Railey and Jackson Love.
